Skip to main content

Recruiting Notebook: WVU Has Massive Week, Hosts PAC-12 Commit + SEC Transfer on Visits

Recapping the past week of recruiting for WVU Football.

Each Sunday throughout the summer, we will recap the biggest news that took place for WVU football on the recruiting trail. Below, you will find some of our most-read recruiting articles from the past seven days. Click the title to view the full article.

This was a huge week for Neal Brown and his staff as they picked up commitments from JUCO CB Jaylon Shelton, former James Madison CB Wesley McCormick, and WR Rodney Gallagher. Former Colorado State CB Rashad Ajayi also officially signed.

Important Summer Dates for WVU Football Recruiting

June is expected to be a big month for the coaching staff and it typically is. With several recruits taking official visits and attending camps, this is when the crux of the class is formed. Check out the dates that are important for WVU.

Rodney Gallagher Details Why He Chose West Virginia

When WVU added WR Rodney Gallagher to the 2023 class, they didn't just gain a commitment - they gained a stud athlete. The Uniontown, PA native tells Mountaineers Now why WVU was the choice. 

West Virginia Beats Out TCU for JUCO Corner

The Texas kid said that "distance from home matters," but in the end, he couldn't pass up on the opportunity awaiting him in Morgantown. Read more about new WVU CB Jaylon Shelton. 

PAC-12 Commit Visits WVU

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Naquil Betrand is currently committed to a PAC-12 school, but that doesn't mean he isn't keeping his options open. He details how his visit went to WVU and what it would take for him to flip his commitment. 

CB Rashad Ajayi Explains Transfer to West Virginia

Former Colorado State cornerback Rashad Ajayi caught up with Mountaineers Now as he was boarding a plane en route to Morgantown. He talks about what sold him on choosing the Mountaineers.

WVU Hosts Former 4-Star SEC Linebacker on Visit

After seeing limited action as a freshman, this SEC linebacker is on the move. Can WVU be his landing spot?

Experienced FCS CB Transfers to West Virginia

Another corner lands in Morgantown via the transfer portal.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Untitled design - 2022-05-29T091349.220
Big 12

Hot Clicks: Top WVU Stories of the Week

By Schuyler Callihan21 minutes ago
Screen Shot 2022-05-25 at 10.25.10 PM
Basketball

'The Doors Are Still Open' for Rodney Gallagher to Play Basketball at WVU

By Schuyler Callihan44 minutes ago
Georgia quarterback JT Daniels (18) throws the ball during the second half of a NCAA college football game between Missouri and Georgia in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. Georgia won 43-6.
Football

JT Daniels to Hold Football Skills Camp

By Christopher Hall11 hours ago
Nov 6, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Former West Virginia Mountaineers player Major Harris waves to the crowd during a ceremony to retire his No. 9 after the first quarter against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium.
Football

Major Harris Street Dedication in July

By Christopher Hall12 hours ago
USATSI_18045601_168388579_lowres
Mountaineers in the Pros

Former WVU Pitcher John Means Avoids Arbitration

By Schuyler Callihan22 hours ago
Untitled design - 2022-05-10T104207.996
Recruiting

2023 WR Nathan Stewart Reveals College Choice

By Schuyler CallihanMay 28, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-05-28 at 8.54.14 AM
Football

WVU Alum Named One of College Football's 'Rising Stars' in Coaching

By Schuyler CallihanMay 28, 2022
CSU cornerback Rashad Ajayi signals quiet to his bench after breaking up a pass against CU during the final Rocky Mountain Showdown at Broncos Stadium on Friday Aug. 30, 2019.
Football

OFFICIAL: Rashad Ajayi Signs with West Virginia

By Christopher HallMay 27, 2022