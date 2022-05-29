Recruiting Notebook: WVU Has Massive Week, Hosts PAC-12 Commit + SEC Transfer on Visits

Each Sunday throughout the summer, we will recap the biggest news that took place for WVU football on the recruiting trail. Below, you will find some of our most-read recruiting articles from the past seven days. Click the title to view the full article.

This was a huge week for Neal Brown and his staff as they picked up commitments from JUCO CB Jaylon Shelton, former James Madison CB Wesley McCormick, and WR Rodney Gallagher. Former Colorado State CB Rashad Ajayi also officially signed.

Important Summer Dates for WVU Football Recruiting

June is expected to be a big month for the coaching staff and it typically is. With several recruits taking official visits and attending camps, this is when the crux of the class is formed. Check out the dates that are important for WVU.

Rodney Gallagher Details Why He Chose West Virginia

When WVU added WR Rodney Gallagher to the 2023 class, they didn't just gain a commitment - they gained a stud athlete. The Uniontown, PA native tells Mountaineers Now why WVU was the choice.

West Virginia Beats Out TCU for JUCO Corner

The Texas kid said that "distance from home matters," but in the end, he couldn't pass up on the opportunity awaiting him in Morgantown. Read more about new WVU CB Jaylon Shelton.

PAC-12 Commit Visits WVU

Naquil Betrand is currently committed to a PAC-12 school, but that doesn't mean he isn't keeping his options open. He details how his visit went to WVU and what it would take for him to flip his commitment.

CB Rashad Ajayi Explains Transfer to West Virginia

Former Colorado State cornerback Rashad Ajayi caught up with Mountaineers Now as he was boarding a plane en route to Morgantown. He talks about what sold him on choosing the Mountaineers.

WVU Hosts Former 4-Star SEC Linebacker on Visit

After seeing limited action as a freshman, this SEC linebacker is on the move. Can WVU be his landing spot?

Experienced FCS CB Transfers to West Virginia

Another corner lands in Morgantown via the transfer portal.

