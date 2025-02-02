TE Sam Hamilton Explains His Decision to Commit to West Virginia
Sam Hamilton, a tight end out of Cincinnati, Ohio, became the first commit in West Virginia's 2026 recruiting class on Saturday. Hours later, the Mountaineers picked up a second pledge from Florida wide receiver Jeffar Jean-Noel.
Hamilton formed his relationship with WVU last year with Blaine Stewart, who is now the Mountaineers' inside receivers coach. Once the new coaching staff took over, he connected with new tight ends coach Michael Nysewander and head coach Rich Rodriguez, who played a big role in his recruitment.
"Their culture and coaching staff is what influenced me the most," Hamilton told West Virginia On SI. "My relationship with Coach Rod and Coach Nysewander is awesome. I believe in them and their system, team, and culture. Their style of offense goes hand in hand with me, and I know I can be a game changer in the offense."
Hamilton's receiving numbers aren't going to floor you, but he does have the skill set to be a weapon in the passing game. He caught all 22 passes thrown in his direction this past season, totaling 272 yards and five touchdowns. The first thing you'll notice when you flick on his film, though, is the physicality he brings as a blocker/pass protector.
"I love to put people in the dirt and go out and catch short or deep passes. I think my best attribute is my toughness and grit," Hamilton said when describing his game.
He picked the Mountaineers over offers from Akron, Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Duke, East Carolina, Georgia Tech, Houston, Kent State, Kentucky, Liberty, Miami (OH), Sacramento State, Toledo, UMass, Washington, and a handful of others.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
West Virginia Looks to End Skid on the Road Against Cincinnati
Who Snaps the Skid? WVU or Cincinnati? The ESPN BPI Releases Its Prediction
Score Predictions for West Virginia at Cincinnati
2026 WR Jeffar Jean-Noel Commits to West Virginia During Visit