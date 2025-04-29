Versatile Mississippi State OL Transfer Carson Lee Locks in Visit to West Virginia
Former Mississippi State offensive lineman Carson Lee (6'2", 307 lbs) will be making his way to West Virginia later this week for an official visit, according to Chris Hummer of CBS Sports.
Lee has spent his entire playing career at Eastern Michigan, appearing in 25 games, making 17 starts. Following the 2024 season, he entered the transfer portal and landed at Mississippi State, where he spent the spring. The reason for his departure from the Bulldogs is unknown. It could stem from being a part of the roster cuts or purely from a fit standpoint.
The Mountaineers are casting a wide net in the portal, particularly with offensive linemen. Head coach Rich Rodriguez made it pretty clear that he wasn't comfortable with the depth of the group during spring ball and that it would be one of the areas that would be addressed in this portal window.
With rosters potentially going down to 105, it'll be more important than ever to have versatile players on your roster to help make up for the lack of bodies. Versatility is the name of Lee's game, having registered starts at center and both guard spots. While he can potentially be an option at guard, the belief is that Lee is being targeted as a center who can rotate in at guard if needed.
He will have one year of eligibility remaining.
