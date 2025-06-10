West Virginia Has a Legit Shot to Snag the Nation’s Top Punter in 2026 Class
You may not realize it, but West Virginia has had a pretty strong history of specialists. Bill McKenzie, Todd Sauerbrun, Mike Vanderjagt, Pat McAfee, Josh Lambert, Nick O'Toole, Rex Sunahara, Austin Brinkman, and the list goes on.
Head coach Rich Rodriguez may not have to search far and wide for the next great one, considering he's got an extremely talented punter, Jimmy Gregg, in his own backyard. Gregg is considered the nation's top punter in the 2026 recruiting class and grew up a huge fan of the Mountaineers.
"It would mean a lot to be a Mountaineer. A lot of my family members are Mountaineers too," Gregg told West Virginia On SI. "One of my favorite memories growing up was being there when Kevin White caught his one-handed catch (vs. Baylor). It was an awesome memory!"
Gregg took his official visit to WVU last weekend, and it was everything he could've imagined. "It was great! Lots of great memories were made this past weekend, and the people surrounding the visit were amazing.
He also informed us that a decision appears to be on the horizon: "I want to compare WVU and Syracuse after my official visit there next weekend and then make a decision."
During his junior season at University High School, Gregg averaged 42.7 yards per punt on 37 punts. 21 of those were downed inside the 20, nine of which were inside the 10.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
West Virginia Eyes Huge Commitment Decision as Top Safety Chance Collins Narrows List
Decision Flipped: Why Noah Tishendorf Couldn’t Say No to West Virginia
Between The Eers: Massive Monday in Morgantown!
Ryan Bergert Produces Solid Start Against the Milwaukee Brewers