WVU Flips Tulane Running Back Commit Who Posted Video Game-Like Numbers This Season
Once again, Rich Rodriguez and the West Virginia coaching staff are taking advantage of a coaching change elsewhere.
This time, they have successfully flipped Tulane running back commit Lawrence Autry (5'11", 210 lbs) of Collierville, Tennessee. The Green Wave will be losing head coach Jon Sumrall to Florida at the end of their season.
As a senior, Autry produced some huge numbers, rushing for 1,296 yards and 26 touchdowns on 179 carries, giving him an average of 7.2 yards per tote. He also chipped in the passing game as well, hauling in 26 receptions for 187 yards and a score.
In addition to WVU and Tulane, Autry held offers from Arkansas State, Austin Peay, Georgia State, Jacksonville State, Middle Tennessee, Sacramento State, South Alabama, Southern Miss, and a few others.
He becomes the fourth running back to commit to the Mountaineers in this cycle, joining SirPaul Cheeks, Christopher Talley, and JUCO product Martavious Boswell.
Updated 2026 WVU Football Recruiting Class
QB: Jyron Hughley, Wyatt Brown
RB: SirPaul Cheeks, Christopher Talley, Martavious Boswell
WR: Robert Oliver, Malachi Thompson, Charlie Hanafin, Kedrick Triplett, Landon Drumm
TE: Sam Hamilton, Kade Bush
OL: Kevin Brown, Lamarcus Dillard, Rhett Morris, Camden Goforth, Aidan Woods, Deshawn Woods, Jonas Muya
DL: Cameron Mallory
EDGE: Noah Tishendorf, Carter Kessler, Kamdon Gillespie
LB: Antoine Sharp, Miles Khatri, Cam Dwyer, Caleb Gordon
CB: Vincent Smith, Simaj Hill, Makhi Boone, Rayshawn Reynolds, De'Mun Allen
S: Emory Snyder, Rickey Giles, Jayden Ballard, Da'Mare Williams
