WVU WR Commit Jacobi Pasley Flips to SEC School

The early signing period is just around the corner, and one player who won't be inking with West Virginia is wide receiver Jacobi Pasley (5'9", 170 lbs) of Bradwell Institute in Hinesville, GA. On Thursday, he announced that he has flipped his commitment to Vanderbilt.

Pasley committed to West Virginia on May 1st, picking the Mountaineers over offers from Cincinnati, Georgia State, Georgia Southern, Pitt, Tulane, Vanderbilt, and Western Kentucky. Since his pledge, he's received a host of new offers, including the likes of Florida, Georgia, Pitt, and, of course, Vanderbilt.

This is not a total surprise, by any means. It felt like Pasley had been leaning toward flipping for quite some time, especially once he generated interest from SEC schools. So far this season, he has recorded 40 catches for 1,003 yards and 12 touchdowns, averaging 25.1 yards per catch. His speed is elite, and he can do a lot of damage in the open field with his ability to make guys miss. Pasley also has a punt return of 85 yards to his name, along with seven carries for 32 yards.

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While losing Pasley is not ideal, the Mountaineers are still in pretty good shape at the wide receiver position in this class, holding commitments from Brock Burrus, Carter Davis, Chase Guers, and Roscoe Hayes. I wouldn't be surprised if West Virginia added another receiver to the class to replace Pasley, but I also don't believe they feel like they absolutely need to.

They would like to keep their top contributors from this season — Prince Strachan, John Neider, Cyrus Traugh, Keon Hutchins, and TaRon Francis, as well as some of the youngsters that we haven't seen on the field this year and are using this season strictly for development. With all of those guys, the four incoming players, and the likely addition of a couple guys through the transfer portal, adding another high school receiver just for the sake of having five in this class isn't necessary.

West Virginia's updated 2027 recruiting class

QB: Andre Phillip II

RB: Lee Prince Jr., Bryian Duncan Jr.

WR: Brock Burrus, Carter Davis, Chase Guers, Roscoe Hayes

TE: Luke Linder

OL: Ethan Lawson, Ryan Moore, Jajuan Graham

DL: DaJour Webb, Zai’Vion Meads, Tristan Hardin-Roberts

EDGE: Trevoris Finley

LB: Wesley Flamer, Rick Brown, Mason Cerovac, Broncs Baker

CB: Zachary Gleason Jr., Carter Bonner

LS: Warren Flatt

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