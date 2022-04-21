2022 NFL Draft Preview: Wisconsin cornerback Faion Hicks

With the NFL Draft set to occur April 28-30, some of Wisconsin's top players from last year's team are prepping for what could be a defining moment in their lives.

Some Badgers will ultimately hear their name called during one of the seven rounds worth of draft selections, while others will sign on as preferred free agents. Others may begin their careers in the XFL or move on from their professional football dreams altogether.

With that in mind, we at All Badgers will profile some former Badgers who have a chance at being selected in the NFL Draft over the next two weeks. For each player, we will profile who they are, their statistics and athletic testing numbers, where they could be selected, and some of the teams that could make sense.

Up next, is senior cornerback Faion Hicks.

Bio

Name: Faion Hicks

Position: cornerback

Jersey number: No. 1

Hometown: Miami, Florida

High school: Flanagan High School

Recruiting information: 3-star prospect

College major: Life Sciences Communication

College stats

Year Games Tackles Interceptions Passes defended Freshman 12 35 1 3 Sophomore 12 32 0 1 Junior (COVID) 5 13 0 4 Senior 10 27 0 8

Measurables

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 192 pounds

Pro Day numbers

40-yard dash: 4.37

20-yard shuttle: 3.94

3-cone: 6.78

Broad jump: 123"

Vertical jump: 37.5"

Bench press: 13 reps

Mock draft projections

Faion Hicks mentioned to media members during Pro Day that he was told by scouts that he could be a day three pick. Given the vast number of prospects in this year's draft due to the COVID exception, landing on a team via free agency is also a very real possibility for the multi-year starter.

Possible teams of interest

Hicks has reportedly met and worked out for the Green Bay Packers and Miami Dolphins leading up to the draft.

All 32 NFL teams were also in attendance for Wisconsin's Pro Day back on March 9.

