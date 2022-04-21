Skip to main content

2022 NFL Draft Preview: Wisconsin cornerback Faion Hicks

An NFL Draft profile for former Wisconsin Badgers cornerback Faion Hicks.

With the NFL Draft set to occur April 28-30, some of Wisconsin's top players from last year's team are prepping for what could be a defining moment in their lives.

Some Badgers will ultimately hear their name called during one of the seven rounds worth of draft selections, while others will sign on as preferred free agents. Others may begin their careers in the XFL or move on from their professional football dreams altogether.

With that in mind, we at All Badgers will profile some former Badgers who have a chance at being selected in the NFL Draft over the next two weeks. For each player, we will profile who they are, their statistics and athletic testing numbers, where they could be selected, and some of the teams that could make sense. 

Up next, is senior cornerback Faion Hicks

Bio

  • Name: Faion Hicks
  • Position: cornerback
  • Jersey number: No. 1
  • Hometown: Miami, Florida
  • High school: Flanagan High School
  • Recruiting information: 3-star prospect
  • College major: Life Sciences Communication

College stats

YearGamesTacklesInterceptionsPasses defended

Freshman

12

35

1

3

Sophomore

12

32

0

1

Junior (COVID)

5

13

0

4

Senior

10

27

0

8

Measurables

  • Height: 5-foot-10
  • Weight: 192 pounds

Pro Day numbers 

  • 40-yard dash: 4.37
  • 20-yard shuttle: 3.94
  • 3-cone: 6.78
  • Broad jump: 123"
  • Vertical jump: 37.5"
  • Bench press: 13 reps 

Mock draft projections

Faion Hicks mentioned to media members during Pro Day that he was told by scouts that he could be a day three pick. Given the vast number of prospects in this year's draft due to the COVID exception, landing on a team via free agency is also a very real possibility for the multi-year starter.  

Possible teams of interest

Hicks has reportedly met and worked out for the Green Bay Packers and Miami Dolphins leading up to the draft. 

All 32 NFL teams were also in attendance for Wisconsin's Pro Day back on March 9.

