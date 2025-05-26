Former Wisconsin star Russell Wilson seemingly predicted to lose starting job to rookie Jaxson Dart
The one-time Super Bowl Champion and All-Pro QB Russell Wilson was towards the top of being the best in the NFL, but Father Time never fails. That's currently the case with the former NC State and Wisconsin star.
After a stellar 10-year career with Seattle, Wilson hasn't played too well the past three seasons. Following two disastrous years with Sean Payton in Denver, Wilson played 11 games for Pittsburgh, playing so-so. However, Wilson is set for yet another fresh start, this time with the New York Giants.
The only problem? The Giants not only signed former starter Jameis Winston, but they drafted Ole Miss star Jaxson Dart in the 2025 NFL Draft.
While it sounds promising Wilson will get the first crack to start in 2025 for New York, there is also belief Wilson will at some point lose his job to Dart. That's exactly what it appears ESPN's Mike Clay thinks will happen.
In Clay's 2025 predictions, he has Wilson playing in seven games, throwing for 1,661 yards, eight touchdowns, and five interceptions. In the same prediction, he has Dart playing in nine games, throwing for 1,968 yards, 10 touchdowns, and eight interceptions.
Time will tell what's in store for Wilson, but the playing for the Giants and having rookie competition doesn't bode well for the 36-year-old gunslinger.