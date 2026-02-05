Jim Leonhard shares what he learned from his time as Wisconsin Badgers interim head coach

Jim Leonhard wouldn't be the new defensive coordinator for the Buffalo Bills if not for what he learned in the same role for the Wisconsin Badgers.

Paul Chryst gave him his only opportunity to be a defensive play-caller and prepare to lead an NFL defense.

But it was Leonhard's experience replacing Chryst as interim head coach that really gave him a broad perspective on teams are effectively run.

"I think it really taught me to surround yourself with the right people so you can trust," Leonhard said during his introductory press conference Thursday. "If I tried to micromanage that situation, I’d have gotten buried."

He took over the Badgers at an difficult time. Coming off of a 9-4 season in 2021, Wisconsin had a 2-3 start to 2022.

A loss to unranked Illinois proved to be the last straw for Chryst, who was fired after game.

Leonhard stepped in and went 4-3 the remainder of the season, earning a trip to the Guaranteed Rate Bowl.

"There was a lot of frustration. There was a lot of anger. There was a lot of emotion when that decision is made," Leonhard siad. "So not only are you trying to go win football games, but you're trying to deal with a lot of energy being wasted on things that were out of players' control and even the team's control.”

He had to go from just running a Top 25 defense to now running the whole team and managing the added responsibilities that come with the title.

He couldn't take on all of that by himself, and he learned to lean on the assistant coaches he already knew and trusted.

"All of a sudden, my job description changed very quickly, dealing with offense, defense, media, you name it, all of the things that all get thrown at you throughout that process," Leonhard said. "It reaffirmed to get the right people around you, give them a voice, communicate with them, give them the vision and the plan, and then let them go work for you. That was probably the No. 1 thing I learned going through that."

Bills DC Jim Leonhard on what excites him about working with Joe Brady: “The autonomy he’s given me to get the right people in the building.. and to create a defense the NFL doesn’t want to play against.” pic.twitter.com/xizRhAp4ie — alex brasky (@alexbrasky) February 5, 2026

Now he can apply that perspective to being an NFL defensive coordinator for the Bills.

It gives him a better understanding of what new head coach Joe Brady will be asking of him and how Leonhard himself can better delegate to his assistants.

If his Wisconsin defenses were any indication, he should be able to lead a top-flight unit in Buffalo and eventually earn his next opportunity to be a head coach somewhere.

