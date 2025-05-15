WATCH: Former Wisconsin Badgers standouts star in hilarious Pittsburgh Steelers 2025 schedule release video
Nick Herbig and Keeanu Benton are two former Wisconsin Badgers teammates not only taking on opposing offenses for the Pittsburgh Steelers, but they're also trying to find... Sasquatch?
The NFL and its 32 teams unveiled the 2025 league schedule Wednesday, and organizations showed off their creative departments' unique talents and ideas.
Herbig and Benton, decked out in camouflage Pittsburgh Steelers gear, starred in the team's schedule release where they described themselves as "Badger bros" who are "sacking Sasquatch."
The full video is seen on YouTube, but you also can watch via Twitter as seen below.
Herbig created havoc in the backfield at Wisconsin (21 career sacks and 36 tackles for loss), and he's gone on to record 8½ sacks and six forced fumbles in two seasons with the Steelers.
Benton, now heading into his third season in the league, was a four-year starter for Wisconsin and became an anchor on the interior of the defensive line at nose tackle. His best season as a Badger came in 2022 where he finished with 35 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and 4½ sacks.
Benton and Herbig are two of the four former Wisconsin players on Pittsburgh's current roster alongside T.J. Watt and Isaiahh Loudermilk. These Badgers are among many others who will face the Green Bay Packers this season.