John Blackwell in the running to be the best player in all of college basketball
The Wisconsin Badgers have become accustomed to having a star wing player who can physically dominate a game. From Johnny Davis to A.J. Storr to John Tonje, a slashing wing has anchored the Badgers offense in recent years.
John Blackwell is looking to fill that role in his junior season and become the next player to grow into a star in Madison.
Unlike those who came before him, though, Blackwell is already becoming a household name. The Bloomfield Hills, Michigan-native has been racking up preseason accolades.
He was named a member of the 10-player 2025-26 Preseason All-Big Ten Team, and later was listed among the top 20 shooting guards in the country for the Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Preseason Watch LIst.
But his latest preseason recognition might be the most impressive.
Naismith Trophy Men's College Player of the Year Preseason Watchlist
Arguably the most prestigious award in all of college basketball, the Naismith College Player of The Year award is offered to the greatest individual player in the country. Blackwell is one of 50 players named to the watchlist.
The group of candidates will later be narrowed to a list of 30 nominees, then trimmed to a batch of four finalists before a winner is announced after the conclusion of the season.
Blackwell averaged 15.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game during the 2024-25 season, which yielded an All-Big Ten Honorable Mention title.
Now the clear No. 1 option, Blackwell is looking to take another leap forward in his third year.
He went through the NBA Draft process this offseason. Although he withdrew and returned to Wisconsin, the opportunity allowed Blackwell to identify some of his weaknesses.
"As a guard, you've just got to constantly talk like that was one thing I learned," Blackwell said. "And then defensively, they showed me clips. Like, I've got to get better at some things, some areas. Not necessarily on the ball, but off the ball, being in right gaps, not getting back cut, just.oing the right things on defense,"
"And then consistency in my shooting. My numbers dropped, but I know i can shoot the ball, my team knows I can shoot the ball, So just consistently getting the same follow through, same technique every single time, and just hitting those shots, knocking them down for my team."
In addition to his personal growth this offseason, Blackwell can become a larger scoring threat now that he won't be tasked with point guard duties. Transfers Nick Boyd and Andrew Rohde both played the point at their previous stops and are more than capable ball-handlers.
That should allow Blackwell to conserve energy and put himself in advantageous positions off the ball by cutting or being open for kickouts by the on-ball guard.
He offered a glimpse into what type of player he could become consistently in 2025-26 during Wisconsin's exhibition against Oklahoma. Blackwell scored 20 points on 7-for-14 shooting and showcased an elite mid-range game.