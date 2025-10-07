John Blackwell snaps Wisconsin Badgers Preseason All-B1G cold streak
John Blackwell finished the 2024-25 campaign as a consensus All-Big Ten honorable mention selection. Blackwell's Wisconsin basketball teammate Max Klesmit described that decision at the time as "laughable."
"I think he did everything and then some," Klesmit said in a press conference in March. Averaging 16.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.0 steals per game in Big Ten play, Blackwell was a dynamic scorer, defender, and playamker in the Wisconsin Badgers backcourt.
"I’ve been underrated and doubted my whole life," said Blackwell, whose only high-major scholarship offer came from Badgers head coach Greg Gard. "So it’s nothing new."
Ahead of his junior campaign, however, praise for Blackwell is coming early.
John Blackwell becomes first Wisconsin Badgers preseason All-B1G selection since 2022
A media panel selected by the Big Ten named Blackwell to the 10-player 2025-26 Preseason All-Big Ten Team on Tuesday. The last time a preseason all-conference selection represented Wisconsin basketball was ahead of the 2022-23 season. Guard Chucky Hepburn and Tyler Wahl were preseason honorees after helping the Badgers capture a conference regular-season championship the year prior.
Blackwell, behind unanimous first-team All-Big Ten selection John Tonje, was Wisconsin's second leading scorer last season. He started all 37 contests for the Badgers, averaging 15.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 2.2 assists. The Bloomfield Hills, Michigan native recorded career-highs along the way with 32 points and five assists against the Iowa Hawkeyes and 11 rebounds against the Minnesota Golden Gophers.
Now, Blackwell looks to lead a Wisconsin backcourt flush with transfer portal talent. San Diego State Aztecs transfer Nick Boyd and former Virginia Cavaliers guard Andrew Rohde should provide a scoring punch and playmaking ability beside Blackwell as the Badgers navigate life after the departure of offensive analyst Kirk Penney.
The full 2025-26 preseason All-Big Ten team can be found below. Unanimous selection denoted in ALL CAPS.
Bennett Stirtz, Sr., G, Iowa
Yaxel Lendeborg, Grad., F, Michigan
Nick Martinelli, Sr., F, Northwestern
Bruce Thornton, Sr., G, Ohio State
Nate Bittle, Sr., C, Oregon
Jackson Shelstad, Jr., G, Oregon
Trey Kaufman-Renn, Sr., F, Purdue
BRADEN SMITH, Sr., G, Purdue
Donovan Dent, Sr., G, UCLA
John Blackwell, Jr., G, Wisconsin