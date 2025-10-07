All Badgers

John Blackwell snaps Wisconsin Badgers Preseason All-B1G cold streak

Wisconsin basketball is counting on a breakout season for the guard in his junior season

Kedrick Stumbris

Mar 22, 2025; Denver, CO, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard John Blackwell (25) dribbles the ball against the Brigham Young Cougars during the first half in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
Mar 22, 2025; Denver, CO, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard John Blackwell (25) dribbles the ball against the Brigham Young Cougars during the first half in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
John Blackwell finished the 2024-25 campaign as a consensus All-Big Ten honorable mention selection. Blackwell's Wisconsin basketball teammate Max Klesmit described that decision at the time as "laughable."

"I think he did everything and then some," Klesmit said in a press conference in March. Averaging 16.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.0 steals per game in Big Ten play, Blackwell was a dynamic scorer, defender, and playamker in the Wisconsin Badgers backcourt.

"I’ve been underrated and doubted my whole life," said Blackwell, whose only high-major scholarship offer came from Badgers head coach Greg Gard. "So it’s nothing new."

Ahead of his junior campaign, however, praise for Blackwell is coming early.

John Blackwell becomes first Wisconsin Badgers preseason All-B1G selection since 2022

A media panel selected by the Big Ten named Blackwell to the 10-player 2025-26 Preseason All-Big Ten Team on Tuesday. The last time a preseason all-conference selection represented Wisconsin basketball was ahead of the 2022-23 season. Guard Chucky Hepburn and Tyler Wahl were preseason honorees after helping the Badgers capture a conference regular-season championship the year prior.

Blackwell, behind unanimous first-team All-Big Ten selection John Tonje, was Wisconsin's second leading scorer last season. He started all 37 contests for the Badgers, averaging 15.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 2.2 assists. The Bloomfield Hills, Michigan native recorded career-highs along the way with 32 points and five assists against the Iowa Hawkeyes and 11 rebounds against the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

Now, Blackwell looks to lead a Wisconsin backcourt flush with transfer portal talent. San Diego State Aztecs transfer Nick Boyd and former Virginia Cavaliers guard Andrew Rohde should provide a scoring punch and playmaking ability beside Blackwell as the Badgers navigate life after the departure of offensive analyst Kirk Penney.

The full 2025-26 preseason All-Big Ten team can be found below. Unanimous selection denoted in ALL CAPS.

Bennett Stirtz, Sr., G, Iowa

Yaxel Lendeborg, Grad., F, Michigan

Nick Martinelli, Sr., F, Northwestern

Bruce Thornton, Sr., G, Ohio State

Nate Bittle, Sr., C, Oregon

Jackson Shelstad, Jr., G, Oregon

Trey Kaufman-Renn, Sr., F, Purdue

BRADEN SMITH, Sr., G, Purdue

Donovan Dent, Sr., G, UCLA

John Blackwell, Jr., G, Wisconsin

Kedrick Stumbris
KEDRICK STUMBRIS

Kedrick Stumbris has covered the Wisconsin Badgers since 2022 with a focus on the Badgers football, men's basketball, and women's hockey programs. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2018 with a Bachelor of Arts in Economics and Political Science.

