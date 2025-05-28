Wisconsin Badgers retain key starter as John Blackwell withdraws name from NBA Draft
John Blackwell's NBA career is going to have to wait.
The Wisconsin Badgers star had entered his name in the NBA Draft, but he officially withdrew from consideration on Wednesday, according to CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein.
The deadline to withdraw was Wednesday at 11:59 p.m. ET, so Blackwell made his decision with fewer than 10 hours to spare.
It wasn't a surprising choice given the lack of buzz he was generating in the pre-draft process.
He had some reported workouts with NBA teams, but he didn't appear as a draftable prospect in industry mock drafts.
Blackwell will be back in Madison for his junior season as the team's highest-scoring returning player.
Greg Gard will be counting on him to fill an even bigger role as his teammate John Tonje moves on to the NBA Draft.
One more big season from Blackwell, and he might stick around for the NBA Draft if he enters his name again next year.