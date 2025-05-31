New Wisconsin Badgers point guard ranked among Top 75 transfers in college basketball
Last year, a transfer portal guard changed everything for Greg Gard and the Wisconsin Badgers.
They can't expect Nick Boyd to be this year's John Tonje, but fans should still have high hopes for the San Diego State transfer.
ESPN ranked the Top 100 transfers entering the 2025-26 season, and Boyd slotted in at No. 71.
71. Nick Boyd, 6-3, PG, Sr.
Outlook with Wisconsin: Wisconsin had its best offensive season in a long time last season, and the Badgers did it without a true point guard. How will they look with Boyd running the show? He and Andrew Rohde are both capable passers, but Boyd is a natural lead guard who will be surrounded by shooters.- Jeff Borzello, ESPN
Pre-commitment analysis: Boyd has now been a producer on NCAA tournament teams at two separate schools, helping lead Florida Atlantic to the 2023 Final Four and then putting up career-best scoring and assist numbers this past season at San Diego State. He averaged 13.4 points and is a career 37% 3-point shooter.
Boyd was one of a few guards Wisconsin added in the portal this offseason, but he comes with the highest pedigree and expectations.
John Blackwell withdrawing from the NBA Draft will make life easier for Boyd and Gard as he crafts a backcourt rotation with his new and returning talent.
Former Badgers forward A.J. Storr also made the Top 100 rankings, coming in at No. 63 as he transfers from Kansas to Ole Miss.
