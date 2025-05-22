'The sky's limit': John Tonje believes work ethic, love of basketball will take him to new heights in NBA Draft
After an impressive final collegiate season on the court, John Tonje has had to focus on impressing NBA scouts off the court.
He put together a good week at the NBA Draft combine, but a lot of the real work came with team meetings and showing his future employers who he is as a person.
While in Chicago for the combine, he stopped by the Big Ten Network studios and talked about his experience and his message for NBA teams.
"I love to get better and compete and win," Tonje told BTN. "I see myself getting better and continuing to grow, and I love the game, so I think the sky's the limit."
In the interview, he was very complimentary of the Wisconsin Badgers program helping him reach new heights.
"Wisconsin is a top-notch place to play," Tonje said. "Great coaches, great players, and everyday I was able to push myself and compete. The coaching staff was amazing preparing us everyday for each game. It was a surreal year and I learned so much playing for the Badgers."
After jumping from Colorado State to Missouri, he flew under the radar in his second transfer portal stint, but Greg Gard helped him reach All-American status this year and cement his NBA Draft status.
He's sees that ascension continuing in the pros to make an impact for whoever takes him on draft weekend.
