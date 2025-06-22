Ex-Wisconsin Badgers transfer named as overlooked NBA Draft prospect with 'breakout potential'
John Tonje and Steven Crowl aren't the only NBA Draft prospects with Wisconsin ties getting attention this year.
A former Badger who played his senior season elsewhere also has his eyes on the pros, though he's flying under the radar in the pre-draft process.
That's part of why On3's James Fletcher named Chucky Hepburn as one of this year's draft prospects that has breakout potential despite being overlooked.
Chucky Hepburn is one of the best prospects in the class at creating steals on the perimeter. While it is not the top skillset needed for defensive success in the NBA, it is a valuable piece of what could keep him on a roster for years to come.- James Fletcher, On3
While he was able to facilitate offense well across multiple stops, he is not a high-level 3-point shooter and projects to have limited impact scoring the ball. The residual impact on his ability to set up his teammates for open shots will then determine his long-term success.
Hepburn was a rare true freshman to start for Wisconsin from day one, earning all-conference honorable mention recognition in his sophomore and junior seasons.
He elected to transfer to Louisville for his final year, averaging a career-high 16.4 points per game, 5.8 assists and shooting over 43 percent from the field.
Despite his big senior season, he's still projected to go undrafted in this week's NBA Draft, but he could stick as a developmental player in the G-League at the very least.
It was tough for Badgers fans to see him go, but his departure cleared the way for Tonje to transfer in and have a breakout season of his own.