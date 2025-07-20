How Greg Gard is trying to build on-court chemistry early for Wisconsin Badgers' new transfer players
The Wisconsin Badgers' starting lineup this season will likely feature three players who weren't with the program last year.
It's going to take time for Nick Boyd, Andrew Rohde and Austin Rapp to find their place within the existing team dynamic, but Greg Gard is being proactive to accelerate that process.
During the team's summer workouts, he has had his players play a lot of five-on-five scrimmages to get them used to each other more quickly, on the court.
"That helps in terms of the chemistry and the connection, just playing a lot," Gard told reporters last week. "We've had to kick them out of the gym at times because they really like to play."
The portion of practice that was open to the media included a competitive back and forth that had a little more energy than you might expect in mid-July.
Gard confirmed that has been a regular occurence all summer.
“We have very high level competitors that want to win, whether there are 17,000 in here or nobody,” he said. “It's like this every day.”
Gard pointed to rising junior John Blackwell and transfer point guard Nick Boyd as the two setting the tone with a tenacious drive to push themselves and the rest of the team.
Some aspects of on-court chemistry can't be replicated in an empty gym, and inevitably the team will have moments in real games where players aren't quite on the same page.
But Gard is seeing a good foundation going into place, with the culture of the team being set early.