Hidden reason revealed for Wisconsin Badgers playing more neutral site basketball games in Milwaukee
The Wisconsin Badgers are making multiple trips on their schedule to NBA arenas to play basketball under the brightest lights.
They'll play twice at Milwaukee's Fiserv Forum and once against BYU at the Delta Center where the Utah Jazz play.
It's obviously a good opportunity to get closer to Badgers fans outside of Madison, but Greg Gard recently revealed another, more hidden reason why Wisconsin is scheduling more games in these types of venues: money.
"We have to continue to navigate and develop newer resources, new sources of financial stability," Gard told reporters last week. "I think all those things come into that. I wanted to leave no rock unturned, so to speak, in terms of what the opportunities were for us... We had a lot of them on the table."
Playing games in larger, more prominent NBA areas is a subtle way to bring in more revenue for the program.
That wasn't Gard's sole motivation for taking the show on the road, but it's a real factor that could lead to more of these games in the future.
He also said it is valuable for his players to play in these venues that often serve as hosts for the NCAA Tournament. If his team returns in March, it won't be the players' first time stepping onto those courts.
It might not be ideal for Madison-area Badgers fans, but the alternate venues have multiple benefits for the team.
