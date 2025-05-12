How to watch Wisconsin Badgers guard John Tonje perform in NBA Draft combine
The NBA doesn't televise every second of the event the way the NFL does its combine, but fans will still have an opportunity to see Tonje and the others perform.
Wisconsin Badgers guard John Tonje will have the opportunity to boost his draft stock during the NBA Draft combine this week in Chicago.
He and 74 other players will undergo physical measurements, athletic testing and shooting drills to showcase their potential to NBA scouts.
We'll get a better sense of how Tonje stacks up against some of the other top college and international prospects looking to make the jump to the pro game.
NBA Draft combine schedule and how to watch
- When: Sunday, May 11th to Sunday, May 18th
- Where: Wintrust Arena and the Marriott Marquis in Chicago, IL
- TV Broadcast: Wednesday, May 14 at 1:00 p.m. CT on ESPN2 and NBATV
Who else will be participating?
When is the NBA Draft?
- First Round: June 25 at 7:00 p.m. CT
- Second Round: June 26 at 7:00 p.m. CT
