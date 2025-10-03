Wisconsin Badgers QB Billy Edwards nominated for award despite injury
It has been a challenging fall for Billy Edwards Jr. Edwards was named Wisconsin football's starting quarterback at the beginning of spring practice, raising expectations for the Wisconsin Badgers under the new regime of offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes. Injuries, however, have put plans for the signal-caller on hold.
In Wisconsin's season-opener and Edwards' Badgers debut, the Maryland Terrapins transfer suffered a non-contact lower-body injury. Edwards started that game, attempting 13 passes and completing six for 68 yards, but did not return after being helped to the sideline by medical staff.
Edwards made a brief return to the lineup in Wisconsin's week 4 matchup against his former team. In his start against Maryland, Edwards led one full drive, which resulted in a blocked 38-yard field goal attempt, before injury forced him back to the sidelines after just one play on UW's second drive. He attempted three passes, completing one for 45 yards on a catch-and-run by wide receiver Trech Kekahuna, before sophomore QB Danny O'Neil took the reins in relief.
While his on the field impact has been limited, Edwards is among several college football standouts being noticed for their continued leadership.
Wisconsin football quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. named to Jason Witten Award watch list
Edwards was named to the Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Award watch list. Alongside the graduate student are 66 others on the list. Other players nominated from around the Big Ten include Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola, Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Sonny Styles, Penn State Nittany Lions center Nick Dawkins, and USC Trojans linebacker Anthony Beavers Jr.
The Witten Award is presented annually to the FBS college football player who has demonstrated a record of leadership by exhibiting exceptional courage, integrity, and sportsmanship both on and off the field. It is awarded by the SCORE Foundation, a charitable organization founded by former Dallas Cowboys and Tennessee Volunteers tight end Jason Witten.
Former Wisconsin Badgers safety D'Cota Dixon serves on the award's board of directors. Following his senior season in 2018, the second year the honor was awarded, Dixon was named the Collegiate Man of the Year.