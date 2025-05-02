Wisconsin basketball All-American slated to participate in 2025 NBA Draft Combine
John Tonje elevated his game play to another level this past season as a transfer success story for the University of Wisconsin men's basketball program. Now he'll have another chance to prove his skill set in his next transition to the professional game.
Tonje is among 75 players who are invited to the 2025 NBA Draft combine, the league's communications team announced Friday. The combine is set for May 11-18 in Chicago.
Tonje, who previously played at Colorado State and Missouri, averaged 19.6 points per game on 46.5% shooting (38.8% from 3-point range) during the 2024-25 season. He also grabbed 5.3 rebounds per contest for the Badgers.
The 6-foot-5 guard from North Omaha, Nebraska emerged as an efficient scorer, registering 30 or more points six times last season. That included a 41-point effort during a Nov. 15 home win against then-No. 9 Arizona that was two points away from tying Frank Kaminsky's single-game program record against North Dakota in November 2013.
Wisconsin will need to update their record book next season, as Tonje's 724 total points in 2024-25 was second all-time for the program in a single season behind Kaminsky's 732 in 2015 as well. He also eclipsed team single-season marks for free throws (231) by a wide margin over Nigel Hayes' 190 in 2016. His 90.9% free-throw percentage also now ranks first all-time for a single-season in program history, moving past Brian Good and Bronson Koenig (90.5).
Tonje earned second-team All-American honors from the Associated Press, Sporting News and National Association of Basketball Coaches. He also was a unanimous first-team All-Big Ten selection during his lone season in Madison.
Other Wisconsin connections for those invited to the NBA Draft Combine include two notable names: Duke freshman guard Kon Knueppel, the former five-star recruit who played at Milwaukee Wisconsin Lutheran, and Marquette guard Kam Jones.