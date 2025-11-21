No.23 Wisconsin Badgers vs. No.9 BYU Cougars | How to watch, stream & listen
After dominating the four mid-majors that ventured into the Kohl Center, No. 23 Wisconsin heads west for its first games away from home on an 11-day road trip, starting with No. 9 BYU in the Bad Boy Mower's Series at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City.
With an average margin of victory of 28.3 ppg, having won all four games by at least 25 points, the Badgers (4-0) are averaging 93.3 ppg on the season and the team's 373 points are their fourth-highest total through four games.
Picked to finish second in the Big 12, BYU (3-1) is averaging 84.5 points scored, allowing only 68.3 per game, and hasn't played since suffering an 86-84 loss to No.3 UConn in Boston on Saturday.
The Cougars enter Friday's matinee having won 19 of their last 20 games played at the Delta Center but could be without two starters in center Keba Keita and wing Kennard Davis.
Wisconsin has won two of the three meetings against BYU, but the Cougars beat the Badgers, 91-89, in the second round of last year's NCAA Tournament.
How can I watch the Badgers vs. the Cougars?
Date: Friday, Nov.21
Start time: 3 p.m. central
TV channel: None
Streaming: Peacock with James Westling and Mike O'Donnell on the call.
How can I listen to Badgers vs. Cougars?
Radio: The Badger Radio Network includes numerous stations across Wisconsin, with key stations being WIBA-AM 1310 in Madison and 95.7 BIG FM in Milwaukee. Other affiliates broadcasting Badger sports include WDUZ-AM/FM in Green Bay, WXCE-AM in Amery, and WBEV-FM in Beaver Dam. The game can also be heard on Sirius XM Channel 143 or online on The Varsity Network.
Chris Vosters (play-by-play) and former Wisconsin All-Big Ten center Brian Butch (analyst) will call the game.
What are the recreational betting odds?
Odds according to BetMGM as of Nov.20
Odds: Cougars by 6.5
Over/under: 161.5
Moneyline: BYU (-250), Wisconsin (+200)
The info on this week's opponent
Badgers vs Cougars
All-time, regular season: 2-0
All-time, postseason: 0-1
All-time, regular season in neutral sites: 1-0
Streaks: BYU has won one
Last meeting, regular season: March 22, 2025, Denver's Ball Arena, BYU won, 91-89
Badgers nonconference schedule 2025
All times Central
Nov. 3: vs. Campbell, W 96-64
Nov. 7: vs. Northern Illinois, W 97-72
Nov. 11: vs. Ball State, W 86-55
Nov. 17: vs. SIUE, W 94-69
Nov. 21: vs. BYU (Salt Lake City, UT), 3 p.m.
Nov. 27: vs. Providence (San Diego, CA), 4:30 p.m.
Nov. 28: vs. Florida or TCU (San Diego, CA), 2 p.m./4:30 p.m.
Dec. 6: vs. Marquette, 1 p.m.
Dec. 19: vs. Villanova (at Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee), 7 p.m.
Dec. 22: vs. Central Michigan, 7 p.m.
Dec. 30: vs. UW-Milwaukee, 6 p.m.