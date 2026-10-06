Wisconsin Badgers Forward Named to Preseason All-Big Ten Team

The Wisconsin basketball team will look different than it did last year, with roster turnover that includes four departures from the 2025-26 team and three additions from the transfer portal. The Badgers also lost Nick Boyd, Braeden Carrington, Andrew Rhode, and Isaac Gard to graduation, although Carrington's return to the Badgers is still a potential work in progress.

One constant for the Badgers over the past four seasons has been forward Nolan Winter, who is entering his fourth year with the Wisconsin basketball program.

Although he played only 31 games a season ago due to injury, the 6-11 forward posted career highs in minutes played (30.7), points per game (13.1), field goal percentage (56.9), and blocks (1.2).

Winter is expected to be not only a top player for the Badgers this season, but also a top player in the Big Ten. He was named to the Preseason All-Big Ten team, voted on by a select media panel. He is one of 11 players selected to the team this preseason.

Big things ahead pic.twitter.com/tBegjesyv2 — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) October 5, 2026

If Winter stays healthy, he is primed for a monster 2026-2027 season. With the departures of Nick Boyd (NBA) and John Blackwell (transferred to Duke), he should be a focal point of the offense.

Winter will help lead the new-look Wisconsin Badgers into a new season with an absolutely loaded schedule, which tips off in under a month, on November 2nd at the Kohl Center against Denver.