Wisconsin Badgers guard John Tonje measures in with impressive length, wingspan at NBA Draft combine

Lorin Cox

Mar 22, 2025; Denver, CO, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard John Tonje (9) drives to the net against Brigham Young Cougars center Keba Keita (13) as guard Egor Demin (3) and guard Trey Stewart (1) defend in the first half at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
Wisconsin Badgers guard John Tonje is making a good first impression for scouts at the NBA Draft combine.

He and the 74 other positions came in for their official measurements, and he showcased impressive length for his position.

Tonje officially measured in at 6-foot-4 and 3/4-inches without shoes, putting him solidly in the 6-foot-5 range when he steps on an NBA court.

211.8 pounds is a little on the lighter side for being able to defend bigger, stronger wings in the pros, but he has room on his long frame to add more weight.

Tonje’s 6-foot-9 wingspan and 8-foot-7 standing reach are the kind of valuable length that teams will value, giving them more confidence in his ability to slide to the small forward spot in small-ball lineups.

How he performs in the rest of the athletic testing and drills will also have an impact, but the measurables are the first big box checked on his way to being drafted next month.

Ultimately, his game film will determine how high he gets drafted, but the combine can help separate him from similar players.

