Wisconsin Badgers women's basketball makes late coaching add
Not to be outdone by their men's basketball counterpart, the Wisconsin Badgers women's basketball program announced a late offseason coaching change of its own. Unlike the Badgers men's hoops team, however, this change is solely an addition to the staff rather than Greg Gard's swapping of Kirk Penney for Brad Davison.
UW women's basketball will soon begin the Robin Pingeton era. After former head coach Marisa Moseley compiled a 47-75 record with the Badgers, Moseley resigned, citing "personal reasons." Shortly following Moseley's departure, several student-athletes who played under her at Wisconsin filed a lawsuit against their former head coach, alleging Moseley "toyed with the mental health" of the players.
As Pingeton looks to turn the page in Madison and bring the first winning season to Madison since 2011, she will do so with one of her former graduate assistants at her side.
Wisconsin women's basketball hires assistant coach Evan Johnston
Pingeton announced the addition of Evan Johnston to her staff Tuesday. Johnston spent the past three seasons as video coordinator for the Arkansas Razorbacks. Before his time in Fayetteville, he served one season as a graduate assistant for Pingeton with the Missouri Tigers.
"We are thrilled to welcome Evan to Wisconsin," Pingeton said. "Having worked with him at Missouri, I know firsthand his ability to connect with players, break down the game, and prepare teams to compete. He will be an incredible asset to our program."
Between his time at Arkansas, where Johnston also served as a student manager, and Missouri, he carved out a niche in film review and opponent scouting, according to a release.
"I'm really grateful for the opportunity to be a Badger and to reconnect with Coach Pingeton after spending a year with her at Missouri," said Johnston. "I know the culture and standards she brings, and I'm excited to grow under her leadership again. Wisconsin feels like the right place for me, and I can't wait to get started with the team in Madison."
Johnston is now one of four assistants on Pingeton's staff, and one of three with ties to Pingeton's time at Missouri. Associate head coach Chris Bracey has been part of Pingeton's staffs since 2018. Assistant Coach McGhee Mann joined Pingeton's Tigers as an assistant coach and video coordinator last season before following Pingeton to Wisconsin.