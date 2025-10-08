Former Wisconsin Badgers guard Johnny Davis acquired by Milwaukee Bucks affiliate
It appears that Brad Davison is not the only member of the 2022 Wisconsin basketball team making a move back home. Johnny Davis is the next Wisconsin Badgers guard from that Big Ten championship team making his return to the state of Wisconsin.
Davison's return, as a special assistant to head coach Greg Gard following the departure of offensive analyst Kirk Penney, marked the end of his three-year professional career. Davis, however, is moving closer to home to continue his pro career.
After spending nearly three full seasons in the Washington Wizards' organization, Davis was traded to the Memphis Grizzlies as part of a three-team deal at the NBA Trade Deadline. The Grizzlies waived Davis, who later signed with the New York Knicks' G League affiliate in Westchester. With less than a month before the start of the G League season, the Knicks traded Davis ahead of his second season with the organization.
Milwaukee Bucks' G League affiliate acquires former Wisconsin Badgers guard Johnny Daivs
The Milwaukee Bucks' G League affiliate, the Wisconsin Herd, announced it had acquired Davis' player rights from the Knicks on Tuesday. In exchange, the Herd sent the rights to Diego Bernard and Jalen Lewis, along with a pick in the 2026 NBA G League Player Draft and International Draft to Westchester.
Davis returns to Wisconsin after a tenuous start to his time in the NBA. After being selected 10th overall in the 2022 NBA Draft by the Washington Wizards, the La Crosse native appeared in 112 games across three seasons for Washington. In that time, he started 11 games, averaging 3.5 points in 11.4 minutes per game.
Perhaps playing closer to home gives Davis a path back to the NBA. The 2022 consensus first-team All-American appeared in eight games for Westchester last year, scoring 13.1 points, grabbing 4.6 rebounds, and dishing 2.4 assists in 31.1 minutes per contest.
The 2022 Big Ten Player of the Year was remains Wisconsin's only first-round NBA Draft pick since Frank Kaminsky and Sam Dekker were selected in the top-20 in 2015. Davis, Dekker, and Devin Harris are the only Wisconsin basketball alumni picked in the top-10 since 1951.
Bernard is currently playing professional basketball in Belgium and last played in the G League for the Mexico City Capitanes during the 2023-24 season. Lewis appeared in 11 games for the Herd last season, averaging 0.6 points, 0.8 rebounds, and 0.3 assists in 4.7 minutes.