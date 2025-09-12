Wisconsin women's basketball to face first-time opponent in Daytona Beach Classic
When it announced nearly all of its 2025-26 non-conference schedule in August, Wisconsin women's basketball left two matchups to be revealed. Thursday, those two remaining games were revealed.
Wisconsin is set to play in the 2025 Daytona Beach Classic. The tournament, a multi-team event held over Thanksgiving weekend, is hosted by Coast 2 Coast Women's Basketball. Six teams will participate in two games each, as the tournament hosts back-to-back triple-headers inside Daytona Beach's Ocean Center Convention Complex.
On Black Friday, Wisconsin is slated to match up with one program that first-year UW head coach Robin Pingeton should have some familiarity with. On Saturday, Wisconsin faces another opponent for the first time in program history.
Matchups announced for 2025 Daytona Beach Classic women's basketball tournament
The Badgers open play on Friday, November 28th, against the Ole Miss Rebels at 3:00 p.m. (central). Ole Miss is coming off a fifth-place finish in the SEC and a Sweet Sixteen appearance in the NCAA Tournament. The Rebels have made the NCAA Tournament each of the past four seasons, and advanced to the Sweet Sixteen two of the past three years.
Last season, Pingeton's Missouri Tigers fell 68-66 at Ole Miss in the two SEC programs' lone matchup of the season.
Wisconsin and Ole Miss have met just one time, nearly a decade ago. As part of the Lady Rebel Round-Up in 2016, the Rebels defeated the Badgers 69-44 at a neutral-site event in Las Vegas, Nevada.
On Saturday, November 29th, Wisconsin faces the James Madison Dukes at 12:30 p.m. It will be the first-ever matchup between the two programs.
JMU went undefeated in the Sun Belt a season ago, winning the conference regular-season championship. After falling in overtime of the Sun Belt tournament championship and missing out on an automatic-qualifier spot to the NCAA Tournament, the Dukes settled for a WBIT appearance. JMU won a pair of tournament games before falling in the quarterfinals.
The complete schedule for the 2025 Daytona Beach Classic, including games featuring the three other participating teams, is:
Friday, November 28
James Madison vs. Boston College - 10 a.m.
Murray State vs. George Mason - 12:30 p.m.
Ole Miss vs. Wisconsin - 3 p.m.
Saturday, November 29
Boston College vs. Murray State - 10 a.m.
Wisconsin vs. James Madison - 12:30 p.m.
George Mason vs. Ole Miss - 3 p.m.