Wisconsin Badgers football vs Maryland TV, time revealed
As the Wisconsin Badgers football season progresses, the Big Ten slowly announces kickoff times and TV details for future games. This week, Badgers fans learned how and when they can watch a game full of storylines.
After its game against the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday, Wisconsin heads into conference play. UW compiled a 3-6 record in the Big Ten a season ago. To improve on that in year three of the Luke Fickell era, the Badgers will seek a critical win at home in Week 4. For the first time this season, it will be an early start in Madison.
Wisconsin football vs. Maryland Terrapins TV, kickoff time announced
In a social media post, the Big Ten announced the details for games in the conference's Week 4 lineup. Badgers fans can look forward to watching Wisconsin host Maryland at 11 a.m. Central on Saturday, September 20th. The game will be televised on NBC.
Wisconsin's Big Ten-opener lines up as a reverse-homecoming of sorts for quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. If healthy, the Maryland transfer would line up against his former team and Terrapins head coach Mike Locksley. After suffering a lower-body injury in Week 1, Edwards' injury status remains uncertain.
Replacing Edwards in College Park is standout recruit Malik Washington. A former consensus four-star recruit, Washington took home the first Big Ten Freshman of the Week honor of the season after throwing for 258 yards and three touchdowns in his collegiate debut. His three touchdowns were the most in a true freshman's debut for any power conference program since Trevor Lawrence threw three in his debut in 2018.