Wisconsin women's hockey defender wins wins major preseason award
Reigning WCHA Player of the Year, former Wisconsin women's hockey center Casey O'Brien, is off to the PWHL to begin her professional career with the New York Sirens. With one Wisconsin Badgers captain exiting stage left, however, another takes center stage.
Wisconsin is coming off its best season in program history. In 2024-25, the Badgers set a program record for wins, won the conference regular season and tournament crowns, and captured its NCAA-record eighth national championship. Understandably, O'Brien, who also led the nation in scoring, earned a plethora of individual accolades alongside her team's accomplishments.
Now, WCHA coaches have tapped Caroline Harvey, who served as co-captain alongside O'Brien a season ago, as the favorite to win one of those individual honors.
Caroline Harvey named WCHA Preseason Player of the Year
In addition to earning preseason All-WCHA honors, Harvey was selected by the conference's coaches as the WCHA Preseason Player of the Year. The senior has won back-to-back WCHA Defender of the Year Awards.
If Harvey were to earn the conference player of the year award at season's end, it would give Wisconsin an impressive streak. O'Brien won the award at the conclusion of the 2024-25 campaign. Badgers forward Kirsten Simms took home the honor as a sophomore the season prior. Harvey was the preseason player of the year honoree ahead of her sophomore campaign.
Harvey is a dangerous two-way defender with a unique knack for offense. In her junior campaign, she led the nation in points by a defender and was the country's fifth-leading scorer. The New Hampshire native was one of only two blue-liners in Division I to record more than a point per game. She is a two-time first-team All-American and was a top-three finalist for the highest individual honor in women's college hockey, the Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award, last season alongside her teammates O'Brien and Laila Edwards.
Minnesota Gophers forward Abbey Murphy was the other player to receive votes for Preseason WCHA Player of the Year.