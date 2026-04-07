Wisconsin Badgers basketball offseason roster tracker

Transfer portal season has officially started, and there is plenty of roster rebuilding that the University of Wisconsin needs to tackle for next season.



In the month since Wisconsin's season ended in the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament, the Badgers have lost more than half of their 14-player 2025-26 roster, including four players to the transfer portal headlined by two-year starting guard John Blackwell and freshman forward Aleksas Bieliauskas, who started the final 24 games of the season.



Here's a look at where things stand for the Badgers in the offseason.

This story will be updated as news breaks. Last update: April 7, 3 p.m. CT



Returning players: 6



These are the players who could return to Wisconsin for the 2026-27 season.



- Center Nolan Winter (Senior to be)



- Guard Jack Janicki (Redshirt junior)



- Forward Austin Rapp (Junior)



- Guard Hayden Jones (Sophomore)



- Guard Zach Kinziger (Sophomore)



- Center Will Garlock (Sophomore)



With the exception of Winter, everyone listed as expressed their intentions to return to Wisconsin in the fall. Rapp is an important piece of the puzzle for Wisconsin's frontcourt rotation, as he averaged 9.7 points, 4 rebounds, and shooting 36.3 percent from 3-point range, not to mention showed significant improvement as he adjusted from the move from mid-major to high-major basketball.



Incoming recruits: 3

Joining from high school



- Guard LaTrevion Fenderson



A 6-foot-4 guard from Racine, Fenderson is rated him as the top in-state prospect in his class by Rivals, and 247 Sports rated him No. 2 in the state behind future Iowa State player Yusef Gray Jr.



"We feel that he brings a lot of physicality and athleticism to our line-ups in the future," Gard said in November. "The fact that he's a Wisconsin kid, born and raised, and loves being a representative of the state is very important to him and our program."



International signees



- Guard Jackson Ball



Another 6-foot-4 guard UW is adding, the New Zealand native played with Jones on New Zealand’s U19 team at the FIBA World Cup and earned professional experience with the Illawarra Hawks in Australia’s National Basketball League. At the FIBA U-19 Basketball World Cup last summer, leading New Zealand to a best-ever fourth-place finish, Ball averaged 9.9 points, 3.1 assists and 2.4 rebounds per game.



"He is a special talent that will fit extremely well in our program both on and off the court," Gard said in November. "His size, physicality and toughness in our system will be a great asset for our future. He also brings successful world wide basketball experience to our team from his time on New Zealand's national team that will be extremely valuable for a quick transition to the college game for him."



- Guard Owen Foxwell



The 22-year old point guard flipped his commitment from LSU following the Tigers' hiring coach Will Wade. He played with the South East Melbourne Phoenix in the NBL for the last season and averaged 11.0 points on 41% shooting, 4.5 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 1.3 steals this past season. The Australian guard makes 35% of his 3-pointers while averaging only 1.5 turnovers.



Departing players: 7



Out of eligibility



- Guard Nick Boyd



- Guard Braeden Carrington



- Guard Isaac Gard



- Guard Andrew Rohde



Transfers Out



- Guard John Blackwell (Senior)



Blackwell earned third-team All-Big Ten honors last season, as well as being named to the conference's all-tournament team. He was the ninth Big Ten player since 2000 to average at least 19 points, five rebounds, two assists, and one steal per game. However, he was the only one of the nine to not receive an All-American honor.



Although slashing .430/.389/.859, Blackwell struggled with his consistency. He spent most of December and early January struggling on both ends of the floor, as well as a mini-slide in late February.



He averaged 25 points per game in UW's four postseason games, including a career-high 34 points against Washington and a double-double against High Point.



He has one season of eligibility remaining.



- Forward Riccardo Greppi (Junior)



Greppi appeared in nine games as a true freshman, making his UW debut in the season opener against Holy Cross and hauled in a career-high three rebounds a week later against App State, but an injury in practice limited him to only five games the remainder of the season.



He was one of only two experienced forwards in the program at the conclusion of last season, but the Badgers added transfer forward Austin Rapp and signed freshman Aleksas Bieliauskas from Lithuania. Greppi played in only 14 games, logging more than two minutes once.



He has two seasons of eligibility remaining.



- Forward Jack Robison (Junior)



The latest in a string of Lakeville (MN) North forwards to play for the Badgers, Robison played in 30 games across his first two seasons with the Badgers, but never logging more than six minutes or three points in a single game.





He has two seasons of eligibility remaining.



- Forward Aleksas Bieliauskas (Sophomore)



In his lone season with Wisconsin, Bieliauskas played in 35 games for the Badgers, starting 28. The Lithuanian forward averaged 4.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 0.9 assists, while shooting 35% from deep.





Bieliauskas had some notable games with the Badgers, including scoring a career-high 17 points in UW's victory over No.2 Michigan and consecutive nine-rebound games against Washington and Illinois when Winter was out in the Big Ten Tournament.



He has three seasons of eligibility remaining.



Incoming Transfers



Spots Filled: 0



Sports Remaining: 6

