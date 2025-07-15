Wisconsin Badgers amp up search for 2027 QB with offers to two intriguing recruits
Wisconsin's recent history with quarterbacks has been shaky at best. Between injuries, coaching changes and underwhelming development, the Badgers haven't had consistency under center in years.
Having looked to the portal for one-year rentals, Wisconsin is seemingly turning its focus to nurturing and developing a quarterback for the future.
Luke Fickell is up to over a dozen scholarship offers for quarterbacks in the class of 2027 after adding two more on Monday.
Four-star Braylen Warren and three-star Blake Roskopf both posted on social media about their offers from the Badgers.
Warren is a 6-foot-2 recruit from Westside High School in Omaha, Nebraska. He is the son of former Green Bay Packers defensive lineman Steve Warren, who had a standout college career with the University of Nebraska before playing two professional seasons under Mike Sherman.
Braylen led his school to a state runner-up finish last season, totaling 2,105 passing yards and a 30-to-8 touchdown to interception ratio across 13 games. He has scholarship offers from three other Big Ten schools: Illinois, Iowa and Michigan State.
On film, Warren's touch and precision is impressive, especially when throwing off-platform on the run. He has a bit of shake to him, avoiding sacks and making defenders miss as a runner.
The other quarterback the Badgers offered on Monday, Blake Roskopf, plays at Desert Edge High School in Arizona. At 6-foot-5, 225 pounds, he has the physical tools of a prototypical quarterback.
He played in nine games during 2024, throwing for 2,203 yards and 19 touchdowns with 12 interceptions.
Wisconsin joins Purdue, Minnesota and Illinois as Big Ten schools to offer Roskopf, while programs like Auburn, Tennessee and Ole Miss are also in the running.
Roskopf's arm strength pops on film, frequently taking the top off defenses for downfield completions. Even at his size, he's also a threat to run, pulling the ball on read options or getting outside the pocket to extend plays.
The Badgers offering Warren and Roskopf is another signal of how the team is prioritizing the quarterback position in the class of 2027.
According to 247sports, Wisconsin has offered 14 signal-callers in the class so far.