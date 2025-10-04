Hunter Simmons should remain Wisconsin Badgers starting QB after performance at Michigan
Calling Luke Fickell's starting quarterback change against Michgan a surprise feels like an understatement.
After all, Hunter Simmons had made just three career starts at FCS Southern Illinois before transferring to Madison this spring, and backup Danny O'Neil indicated Tuesday that he had been handling first team reps in practice.
O'Neil took a few snaps throughout Saturday's loss despite not starting the contest, as offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes looked to utilize the backup's rushing ability with read options and other designed runs.
Those packages didn't work, and the offense needs to be the Simmons show moving forward.
He gave Wisconsin a spark from the get-go leading a 12-play, 75-yard opening touchdown drive.
He didn't offer much in terms of a downfield attack, but Simmons completed nine of his 12 attempts in the first half for 84 yards. He avoided sacks and got the ball out on time with accuracy — something O'Neil had struggled to do against Maryland and Alabama.
Things got mucky in the second half, completing two of his first eight attempts with an interception and another dropped pick.
The turnover came on a deep pass into double coverage up the right sideline, under-throwing Chris Brooks. While Michigan's cornerback may have committed pass interference, the safety swooping underneath would have made the interception regardless.
Still, Simmons looked like a solid game manager for a significant portion of the contest against an elite defense in a hostile environment. We haven't seen that out of O'Neil.
For a Wisconsin team that's going to have to win games ugly if Billy Edwards continues to miss time, a game manager is all they'll need to be competitive.
Simmons still has plenty to clean up, though. He made multiple wrong reads on run-pass options, one of which he threw the football directly at a Michigan defender, and he has to find ways to push the ball more downfield.
Wisconsin had five completions of over 15 yards, though all but one of those came from shorter completions where wide receivers created yards after the catch.
Simmons showed enough to warrant at least one more start if Edwards can't play, and he should be considered the No. 2 quarterback moving forward.