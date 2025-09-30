All Badgers

Michigan coach breaks down why Wisconsin Badgers No. 1 ranked run defense is so good

For as much as the Wisconsin Badgers have struggled this season, the one aspect that has been lights out is their run defense. It's a major point of emphasis for the Michigan Wolverines this week.

Sep 13, 2025; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide running back Kevin Riley (28) looks for an opening in the line of scrimmage during the second quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
Sep 13, 2025; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide running back Kevin Riley (28) looks for an opening in the line of scrimmage during the second quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. / David Leong-Imagn Images
Through the first four games of the season, Luke Fickell's defense ranks No. 1 in the country in rushing yards allowed per game, giving up an average of just 50 yards on the ground to their opponents.

That's going to be a major emphasis in their Week 6 matchup against Michigan, and Wolverines head coach Sherrone Moore had a lot of praise for Wisconsin's front seven during his weekly press conference.

"They’re big and stout up front," Moore said. "They’ve got guys that have played a lot of football, and they’ve got hard edges."

He pointed to the standout play of outside linebackers Mason Reiger and Sebastian Cheeks for getting after the quarterback and setting strong edges.

Moore noted that Michigan recruited Cheeks out of high school, bringing him in for an official visit before he committed to North Carolina. He transferred to Wisconsin at the end of 2023.

The other key to the Badgers run defense that Moore identified was the physicality of the back end.

"They’ve got two [linebackers] in the middle that are about 6-foot-4, 235 [pound], stout run guys, and the safeties and corners all hit," Moore said. "It’s a typical Mike Tressel defense. Plays physical, plays downhill."

Michigan sounds eager to embrace the challenge of Wisconsin's run defense, and it should be the Badgers' toughest test yet.

Even their matchup against Alabama was without the Crimson Tide's No. 1 running back, but the Wolverines will unleash Justice Haynes in full force on Saturday.

