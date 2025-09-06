4 things we learned in Wisconsin Badgers' 42-10 win over Middle Tennessee State
MADISON, Wis. -- The Wisconsin Badgers made fans sweat once again before pulling away in the second half of a game against a lesser opponent.
With Danny O'Neil under center and an offensive line that had just two positions remain the same from Week 1, Wisconsin laid claim to a 42-10 victory over the Blue Raiders of Middle Tennessee State.
Between the slow start and dominant second half, we learned plenty about the now 2-0 Badgers.
There might not be a solution at offensive line
The Badgers offensive line struggled in all facets during Week 1, allowing 13 quarterback pressures and opening up few holes against a Miami (Ohio) front that looked rather beatable.
Wisconsin pivoted from a Week 1 offensive line of Davis Heinzen, Joe Brunner, Jake Renfro, Emerson Mandell and Riley Mahlman from left to right, to Mahlman, Brunner, Kerry Kodanko, Collin Cubberly, Mandell.
Their adjustments, though partially due to the unexpected absence of Renfro, didn't make much of a difference.
Middle Tennessee didn't generate a sack, but there was no room for the Badgers to run.
Excluding a 19-yard loss on a snap that went over the head of Danny O'Neil, Wisconsin rushed 15 times for 36 yards during the first half. 13 of those yards came on the last play of the quarter, which was run just to get the clock to 0:00.
A pair of long rushing touchdowns on reverses bolstered Wisconsin's rushing totals, but the offensive line got minimal push for the majority of Saturday's contest.
Kodanko struggled at center, snapping several balls over the head of O'Neil. He also snapped the ball before O'Neil was ready.
While the front five held up better during the second half, Saturday's effort simply won't be enough against Alabama in Week 3.
Danny O'Neil is your 2026 starting quarterback
The Badgers have been trying to groom a quarterback for the future since Luke Fickell got on campus. Braedyn Locke had two years to prove he could take over, and didn't.
In one full game, Danny O'Neil has shown leaps and bounds more than Locke, flashing the decision making, leadership and arm talent of a Big Ten quarterback. When he wasn't held back by timid playcalling, O'Neil carved up the Blue Raiders defense.
Correct read, on time, on target.
O'Neil's efforts yielded 283 passing yards, three touchdowns and an interception. He completed 23 of his 27 passes.
The sophomore San Diego State transfer now owns the record for most passing yards by a Badgers quarterback in their first start.
His lone interception came on a fluky screen pass, which went through the hands of Dilin Jones, bounced off the back of Brunner and into the waiting hands of Blue Raider defensive tackle Shakai Woods.
Cornerback may not be as strong as anticipated
Wisconsin's cornerback room took a significant hit when Nyzier Fourqurean was deemed ineligible to play.
Still, between Ricardo Hallman, Omillio Agard, Geimere Latimer and D'Yoni Hill, there's a large pool of talent at the position.
The unit struggled in man-to-man, particularly downfield.
Middle Tennessee State wideout Nahzae Cox, who transferred over from Fresno City (JUCO), had a pair of big-time catches in the first quarter. He snagged a jump ball over Hallman for a 37-yard gain and later got a step on Hill for a 31-yard toe-tap catch.
Myles Butler also delivered a big grab, beating Latimer for a 21-yard gain.
Agard had a strong day, highlighted by an interception where he read the eyes of quarterback Nicholas Vattiato and jumped a checkdown pass.
As a whole, Wisconsin's corners were solid in zone, but they'll need to be better against the more-talented pass catchers they'll face down the road.
Lance Mason has arrived
Tight ends are said to be a young quarterback's security blanket.
Lance Mason filled that role and more for O'Neil.
Mason led all Badgers receivers with seven catches for 102 yards and a score on eight targets.
He fell just short -- literally -- from his first touchdown as a Badger during the second quarter, being ruled out at the one yard line after catching a checkdown, trucking a defender and diving for the pylon.
Mason made a splash play in the second quarter, reeling in a 34-yard pass from O'Neil on a wheel route.
Mason finally got a taste of end end zone with 5:48 left in the game, catching a ball up the seam and falling into the end zone for a 17-yard score.