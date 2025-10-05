5 Wisconsin Badgers true freshmen no longer redshirt eligible after loss to Michigan
The Badgers' Week 6 loss to the Michigan Wolverines marked the official end of redshirt eligibility for five Wisconsin true freshmen.
Players are allowed to play in four games and still redshirt a season, but the Badgers have opted to use these players for all five games this season, now making them ineligible to preserve the extra year.
Wide receiver Eugene Hilton played only two offensive snaps against the Wolverines, but all it takes is one snap to count as participating in the game.
The other four freshman only appeared on special teams, but those snaps still count as appearing in the game.
Linebacker Cooper Catalano, edge rusher Nicolas Clayton, cornerback Cairo Skanes and safety Grant Dean all took the field for kickoffs against the Wolverines.
This represented the fifth game for all of them, despite not appearing on defense in the contest.
Dean and Skanes played less than 10 total defensive snaps across their five games, but the Badgers valued their special teams contributions enough to use up their redshirt eligibility.
Hilton has caught two passes for 17 yards this season and has not appeared on special teams.
Clayton recorded one quarterback hurry against Middle Tennessee, according to PFF.
Linebacker Mason Posa appeared in his fourth game of the season against Michigan, leaving him with one more game before his redshirt is burned.