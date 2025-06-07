Philadelphia Eagles coach tells cool story of discovering Zack Baun and setting up his breakout season
Former Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Zack Baun was a bit of an after-thought when the Philadelphia Eagles signed him last offseason.
Now, he's one of the highest paid linebackers in the NFL after a breakout 2024 season.
Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio told the cool story of how he scouted Baun as a free agent and envisioned the position change that would completely flip the trajectory of his career.
Baun was a pass-rushing outside linebacker at Wisconsin when the New Orleans Saints took him in the third-round of the 2020 NFL Draft.
He played fewer than 700 snaps across his first four seasons in the league as a rotational linebacker for the Saints.
He then signed with the Eagles in free agency on a one-year, $3.5 million contract that didn't get much attention.
Fangio saw what Baun did in New Orleans but envisioned him as an inside linebacker instead of an edge rusher, and the fit couldn't have been better in Philadelphia.
He had 151 tackles and five forced fumbles this season on his way to a Pro Bowl and first-team All-Pro honors.
The Eagles rewarded him with a three-year, $51 million contract that makes him the fourth highest-paid player at his position in the NFL.
It's a great success story and a credit to Fangio's eye for talent. Baun is continuing the modern trend of Wisconsin producing quality NFL linebackers.
