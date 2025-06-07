All Badgers

Philadelphia Eagles coach tells cool story of discovering Zack Baun and setting up his breakout season

Baun was a bit of an after-thought when the Eagles signed him last offseason, but his coach envisioned the position change that led to a breakout 2024 season.

Lorin Cox

Jan 26, 2025; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Zack Baun (53) celebrates after winning the NFC Championship game against the Washington Commanders at Lincoln Financial Field.
Jan 26, 2025; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Zack Baun (53) celebrates after winning the NFC Championship game against the Washington Commanders at Lincoln Financial Field. / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
In this story:

Former Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Zack Baun was a bit of an after-thought when the Philadelphia Eagles signed him last offseason.

Now, he's one of the highest paid linebackers in the NFL after a breakout 2024 season.

Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio told the cool story of how he scouted Baun as a free agent and envisioned the position change that would completely flip the trajectory of his career.

Baun was a pass-rushing outside linebacker at Wisconsin when the New Orleans Saints took him in the third-round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

He played fewer than 700 snaps across his first four seasons in the league as a rotational linebacker for the Saints.

He then signed with the Eagles in free agency on a one-year, $3.5 million contract that didn't get much attention.

Fangio saw what Baun did in New Orleans but envisioned him as an inside linebacker instead of an edge rusher, and the fit couldn't have been better in Philadelphia.

He had 151 tackles and five forced fumbles this season on his way to a Pro Bowl and first-team All-Pro honors.

The Eagles rewarded him with a three-year, $51 million contract that makes him the fourth highest-paid player at his position in the NFL.

It's a great success story and a credit to Fangio's eye for talent. Baun is continuing the modern trend of Wisconsin producing quality NFL linebackers.

More Wisconsin Badgers News:

Published |Modified
Lorin Cox
LORIN COX

Lorin Cox is the host of the Locked on Bears podcast and has been covering the Chicago Bears since 2016. He is a former analyst for Pro Football Focus and has written for NBC Sports Chicago and USA Today's Bears Wire. You can follow him on Twitter @CoxSports1.

Home/Football