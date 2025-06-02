Another 2026 defensive lineman with Big Ten interest commits to Wisconsin football
Luke Fickell and his University of Wisconsin football staff have targeted Tennessee during their time in Madison, and it's paid off with another commitment.
Djidjou Bah, who plays for Germantown High School outside of Memphis, announced Sunday his verbal commitment to the Badgers.
A trio of outlets – 247Sports, On3 and Rivals – currently evaluate him as a three-star recruit. He listed Wisconsin amongst his top eight schools in a May 23 tweet. He already traveled to Northwestern in May for an official visit and took one to Wisconsin the weekend of May 29-June 1. He was slated to take other official visits to Iowa (the weekend of June 6-8), Indiana (June 13-15) and Michigan State (June 20-22).
Here are three takeaways from Bah’s commitment to Wisconsin.
Wisconsin has recruited the state of Tennessee more under Fickell
It hasn’t been a bed of roses overall, but the Badgers have made inroads within the Volunteer State. It had received commitments from defensive lineman Hank Weber (Brentwood Academy) and linebacker Brenden Anes (Franklin Page) in the last two recruiting classes.
Weber lasted one season in Madison before entering the transfer portal and landing at FCS Samford, and Anes eventually flipped to Tennessee in late October.
The Badgers’ 2026 cycle has included targets from Tennessee like Bah, four-star offensive lineman Kamari Blair (Clarksville Kirkwood), wide receiver Owen Cabell (Nashville Christ Presbyterian) and cornerback Jamyan Theodore (Chattanooga Baylor).
Bah and Blair took official visits this weekend, while Cabell and Theodore previously announced they planned to travel up to Madison for OVs the weekend of June 5-8. Blair called his experience "amazing."
Wisconsin shows it can quickly establish relationships with players
Wisconsin’s recruiting staff has hit on longtime targets the past two recruiting cycles such as offensive linemen Michael Roeske and Colin Cubberly, and linebackers Cooper Catalano and Mason Posa, but they’ve also shown the ability to swiftly establish rapport with recruits within a matter of months.
Bah said the Badgers staff came to see him twice in the spring. He announced May 2 an offer from the program and locked in an official visit about two weeks later.
"I feel like a priority for them," Bah said last month.
Bah adds another much-needed defensive lineman to the class
Bah is the 10th recruit to announce his commitment to Wisconsin’s 2026 class, the third to do so on Sunday, and the second defensive lineman joining Arthur Scott (Streetsboro, Ohio).
It’s been written about the number of defensive line recruits who Wisconsin missed out on in April and May, but the Badgers are catching up with Bah and Scott.
Wisconsin Badgers On SI previously reported that the staff envisions Bah as an interior lineman that could line up in a 3-technique (which is on the outside shoulder of an opposing offensive guard).
"As a defensive lineman, I feel like I'm a Swiss Army knife," Bah said in May. "So I can play anywhere on the defensive line. I play from the 1-technique to the 9-technique.
"I got a great get off. My initial shock is there, but I do want to play more with my hands. I can move lateral. Feel like I'm a pretty good defensive lineman, but I want to take my game to the next level this coming season."
