Wisconsin Badgers almost had 2nd best TE in EA Sports College Football 26 video game
For a few months, the Wisconsin Badgers had the player who is the second-highest rated tight end in the upcoming College Football 26 video game.
What could have been.
EA Sports released its highest-rated players at each position in the game, and Tanner Koziol is starting off with a 92 overall rating.
He transferred to Wisconsin from Ball State during the winter transfer portal window and looked to be a major addition to Luke Fickell's offense under new OC Jeff Grimes.
But during the spring transfer window, he re-entered the portal and quickly landed with the Houston Cougars instead.
It was a major loss at the time, and the high EA Sports rating signals just how dynamic he could have been for the Badgers.
After Koziol's departure, Fickell replaced him in the transfer portal with Lance Mason from Missouri State, but the FCS star hasn't generated quite as much excitement as the MAC standout.
Mason and the rest of the Wisconsin tight ends will have the opportunity to make Badgers fans forget about what could have been with Koziol as they look to grow into new roles in Grimes' offense this season.