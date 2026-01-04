Wisconsin Badgers fill out tight end room with highly touted transfer
In this story:
The Wisconsin Badgers officially have their Lance Mason and Tucker Ashcraft replacements.
After landing a commitment from Bowling Green transfer Jacob Harris on Saturday, Southern Illinois transfer tight end Ryan Schwendeman offered his pledge to the Badgers on Sunday.
He becomes the second Saluki to join the Badgers via the transfer portal in as many seasons, as quarterback Hunter Simmons came to Madison from SIU for the 2025 season.
Schwendeman reportedly had interest from over a dozen power-conference schools.
The 6-foot-5, 245 tight end is entering his fifth collegiate season, but he will have two years of eligibility remaining after taking a redshirt in 2022 and a medical redshirt in 2024. He appeared in four games in 2024 before sustaining a season-ending injury.
Schwendeman is an impressive blocker, but he has shown plenty of receiving chops. In his shortened 2024 campaign, he caught seven passes for 86 yards and two touchdowns.
Sign Up For the Wisconsin Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Wisconsin Badgers Newsletter
He followed that up with 15 receptions for 191 yards and two touchdowns in 2025.
Per Pro Football Focus, Schwendeman caught both of his contested targets in 2025. He earned a 64.6 pass blocking grade and a 60.6 run blocking grade.
The Badgers now have a solidified top 4 at the tight end position in returning players Grant Stec (RS So.) and Jackson McGohan (RS Jr.), along with Harris and Schwendeman.
Stec, at 6-foot-6, 258 pounds, caught five passes for 52 yards in 2025, all of which came in the Badgers' first five games of the season. McGohan, a smooth-moving receiving TE, caught three passes in 2025.
Related: Wisconsin Badgers land their top transfer portal quarterback
That quartet will catch passes from Wisconsin's newest quarterback, Old Dominion transfer Colton Joseph.
More Wisconsin Badgers News:
Cam Wilhorn is a University of Wisconsin School of Journalism Graduate and Wisconsin native. He's been covering Wisconsin sports since 2023 for outlets like BadgerBlitz.com, Badger of Honor and The Badger Herald.Follow CamWilhorn