Wisconsin Badgers fill out tight end room with highly touted transfer

The Wisconsin Badgers officially have their Lance Mason and Tucker Ashcraft replacements.

After landing a commitment from Bowling Green transfer Jacob Harris on Saturday, Southern Illinois transfer tight end Ryan Schwendeman offered his pledge to the Badgers on Sunday.

He becomes the second Saluki to join the Badgers via the transfer portal in as many seasons, as quarterback Hunter Simmons came to Madison from SIU for the 2025 season.

Southern Illinois TE Ryan Schwendeman has signed with Wisconsin, his rep @AlecEaston of @nilsonsports tells @TomLoy247, @mzenitz and me.



The 6-foot-5, 245-pound TE had interest from over a dozen P4 programs. Huge get for the Badgers.https://t.co/Xy6dZ1K856 pic.twitter.com/GZb32vbGkF — Chris Hummer (@chris_hummer) January 4, 2026

Schwendeman reportedly had interest from over a dozen power-conference schools.

The 6-foot-5, 245 tight end is entering his fifth collegiate season, but he will have two years of eligibility remaining after taking a redshirt in 2022 and a medical redshirt in 2024. He appeared in four games in 2024 before sustaining a season-ending injury.

Schwendeman is an impressive blocker, but he has shown plenty of receiving chops. In his shortened 2024 campaign, he caught seven passes for 86 yards and two touchdowns.

He followed that up with 15 receptions for 191 yards and two touchdowns in 2025.

Per Pro Football Focus, Schwendeman caught both of his contested targets in 2025. He earned a 64.6 pass blocking grade and a 60.6 run blocking grade.

The Badgers now have a solidified top 4 at the tight end position in returning players Grant Stec (RS So.) and Jackson McGohan (RS Jr.), along with Harris and Schwendeman.

Stec, at 6-foot-6, 258 pounds, caught five passes for 52 yards in 2025, all of which came in the Badgers' first five games of the season. McGohan, a smooth-moving receiving TE, caught three passes in 2025.

That quartet will catch passes from Wisconsin's newest quarterback, Old Dominion transfer Colton Joseph.

