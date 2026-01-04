Two former Wisconsin Badgers starters land at power-four schools

A couple of former Wisconsin Badgers starters have found new homes in power conferences.



Former UW safety Preston Zachman and quarterback Billy Edwards wasted little time in picking their new schools, committing to Indiana and North Carolina, respectively, on the first weekend of the transfer portal period.

Former Wisconsin Safety Preston Zachman has committed to Indiana 🔴⚪️



87.2 Coverage Grade Since 2024 (6th Among Big Ten Safeties pic.twitter.com/WjN8t7AUPZ — PFF College (@PFF_College) January 4, 2026

Zachman's commitment to Indiana is the first for the Hoosiers out of the transfer portal, as the nation's top-ranked team prepares for the College Football Semifinals against No.5 Oregon in the Peach Bowl on Friday.



A three-star prospect in the 2020 recruiting class, Zachman spent the previous six seasons at Wisconsin, redshirting in 2020, missing the 2021 season with a sports hernia, missing seven games in 2022 with a lower-body injury, and nine games this past season with a leg injury.



However, Zachman has made an impact when he's been on the field. He played in each of the Badgers’ 13 games in 2023, making five starts and registering 49 tackles, two interceptions and three pass deflections. He was even better in 2024, starting 12 games and finishing with 58 tackles, two interceptions and four pass deflections.



Even before his leg injury this season, Zachman made an impact with two interceptions in three games. UW had just five interceptions in all 2025.



Indiana has been a popular landing spot for former Badgers. Tight end Riley Nowakowski transferred to the Hoosiers last offseason and has made an impact with 28 catches for 352 yards and two touchdowns. Those numbers are more than his five combined years with Wisconsin.



Indiana also previously flipped 2026 three-star offensive lineman Benjamin Novak from Wisconsin on Nov. 19.

BREAKING: Wisconsin transfer QB Billy Edwards Jr. has committed to North Carolina, per source.



His 2025 season at Wisconsin was cut short by injury. In 2024 at Maryland, he threw for 2,881 yards with 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions, while also adding 150 rushing yards and… pic.twitter.com/uQpyTIGrwh — Tar Pit Podcast (@TarPitPod) January 4, 2026





Edwards' Wisconsin career was also unfilled. The Badgers' big transfer portal acquisition at quarterback last year, Edwards appeared in just two games in 2025 due to a lingering knee injury. He completed just 7-of-16 passes for 113 yards with no touchdowns and no interceptions.



Zachman will compete for playing time with the Hoosiers graduating safeties Devan Boykin and Louis Moore. Edwards is likely to compete with 2025 starter Gio Lopez, who is expected to return next season, per On3’s Pete Nakos.



Both players will have one season of eligibility remaining.

