Nyzier Fourqurean trying to speed up court decision on eligibility for 2025 season
Nyzier Fourqurean is likely to miss games while a federal court decides on his eligibility for the 2025 season.
He and his attorney are trying to speed up that process.
Originally, he was set for a trial date in September, so he would know his fate after only a few games were played. That got pushed back to October 20, so he's trying to get an answer sooner.
His attorney filed for another preliminary injunction to grant him eligibility while he waits for his trial date.
Most recently, an appeals court ruled in favor of the NCAA and removed Fourqurean's eligibility for the upcoming season.
Nothing is final until the case goes to trial, so he received a 30-day practice waiver while he was appealing the NCAA.
That allowed Fourqurean to participate in fall camp, but that waiver expires on August 23, when he can no longer be on the field for team activities.
He's filing for a new injunction, arguing that the delay in the case is causing an undue burden on him, and he should be allowed to have eligibility while he waits for the final decision to play out.
If he is ineligible until his October 20 trial, he would miss the first seven games at a minimum before finding out whether he could be eligible or not.
The NCAA successfully argued to an appeals court that his previous injunction was not deserved, but the time crunch now adds a new element to the case.
The Badgers have been preparing as though Fourqurean would be one of their starting cornerbacks this season, and the result of this injunction motion will be critical for what Luke Fickell's defense looks like to start the 2025 season.