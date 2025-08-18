All Badgers

Wisconsin Badgers QB commit now playing on No. 1 ranked high school team in the country

Four-star Wisconsin Badgers QB commit Ryan Hopkins transferred to Mater Dei for his senior year, and his team was just ranked the No. 1 high school football team in the country.

Lorin Cox

Wisconsin quarterbacks coach Kenny Guiton is shown during the second quarter of their game Saturday, October 5, 2024 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin. Wisconsin beat Purdue 52-6.
Wisconsin quarterbacks coach Kenny Guiton is shown during the second quarter of their game Saturday, October 5, 2024 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin. Wisconsin beat Purdue 52-6. / Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Wisconsin Badgers' only quarterback commit secured for the Class of 2026 is going to get a lot of national attention this season.

Ryan Hopkins transferred from JSerra Catholic to Mater Dei (CA) for his senior year, and his new team is now the No. 1 ranked high school football team in the country to start the season.

A four-star recruit by ESPN, Hopkins will be throwing to a five-star wide receiver who committed to Ohio State and a five-star tight end who's going to USC among other star weapons.

His team is loaded, and expectations will be high right out of the gate. His first matchup this Saturday is against St. Thomas Aquinas in Florida, which is the No. 14 team on Rivals' national composite rankings.

Hopkins' high-profile switch caught the attention of UCLA, which made him a late scholarship offer over the weekend.

He told Rivals that he remains firmly committed to Wisconsin and that he's not currently looking to go elsewhere.

If he puts up a monster season at Mater Dei, he could start attracting even more attention and competition for his commitment.

The Badgers will have to continue to show their strong interest in his recruitment, and a bounce-back season on the field in Madison could go a long way toward keeping his commitment locked in.

More Wisconsin Badgers News:

Published
Lorin Cox
LORIN COX

Lorin Cox is the managing editor of Wisconsin Badgers on SI. He has been covering Badgers sports since 2014, when he was an undergraduate at the University of Wisconsin. He previously wrote for the Wisconsin State Journal, NBC Sports Chicago and USA Today Sports Media Group, and he is a former analyst for Pro Football Focus.

Home/Recruiting