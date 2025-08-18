Wisconsin Badgers QB commit now playing on No. 1 ranked high school team in the country
The Wisconsin Badgers' only quarterback commit secured for the Class of 2026 is going to get a lot of national attention this season.
Ryan Hopkins transferred from JSerra Catholic to Mater Dei (CA) for his senior year, and his new team is now the No. 1 ranked high school football team in the country to start the season.
A four-star recruit by ESPN, Hopkins will be throwing to a five-star wide receiver who committed to Ohio State and a five-star tight end who's going to USC among other star weapons.
His team is loaded, and expectations will be high right out of the gate. His first matchup this Saturday is against St. Thomas Aquinas in Florida, which is the No. 14 team on Rivals' national composite rankings.
Hopkins' high-profile switch caught the attention of UCLA, which made him a late scholarship offer over the weekend.
He told Rivals that he remains firmly committed to Wisconsin and that he's not currently looking to go elsewhere.
If he puts up a monster season at Mater Dei, he could start attracting even more attention and competition for his commitment.
The Badgers will have to continue to show their strong interest in his recruitment, and a bounce-back season on the field in Madison could go a long way toward keeping his commitment locked in.
