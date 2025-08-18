Former Wisconsin Player of the Year quarterback wins starting job at new school
Myles Burkett never worked out as a Wisconsin Badgers quarterback, but he's continuing to find opportunities elsewhere to extend his college football career.
The former Wisconsin high school football player of the year was a three-star recruit by the Badgers in the Class of 2022.
He transferred after the 2023 season and spent last year at Albany before transferring again to Eastern Kentucky.
The Colonels named Burkett their starting quarterback for the season on Monday.
Burkett had a highly decorated high school career in Wisconsin, winning AP and Gatorade Player of the Year awards during his undefeated senior season at Franklin High School.
He appeared in two games as a true freshman but couldn't crack the rotation as a sophomore when the Badgers brought in Tanner Mordecai, Braedyn Locke and Nick Evers through the transfer portal.
Burkett was the starting quarterback for Albany at the FCS level last year, but his team struggled through a 4-8 season in which he threw for 1,845 yards with 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions.
Now he'll be starting an Eastern Kentucky program that finished as a Top 25 team last season and made it to the first round of the FCS playoffs.
The dual-threat QB will get a chance to show how he stacks up against two FBS opponents on the schedule this season, Louisville and Marshall.
