WATCH: Teammates go crazy for Russell Wilson's perfect deep ball in New York Giants preseason game
Russell Wilson is quickly endearing himself to his New York Giants teammates.
Uncorking a perfect deep pass in a preseason game sure helped.
Against the New York Jets this week, the former Wisconsin Badgers quarterback loaded up and fired an 80-yard bomb to undrafted rookie wide receiver Beaux Collins, who was tackled just short of the goalline.
The Giants had cameras watching the sideline with Wilson's teammates mic'd up, and they loved it.
According to PFF, Wilson's throw traveled 53 yards in the air before Collins caught it in stride and ran the remaining 27 yards down to the one-yard line.
The touchdown-saving tackle robbed Wilson of what would have been the most impressive score of the preseason so far, but it didn't detract from the excitement for his teammates.
It helped that his offensive line gave him plenty of time in the pocket for the deep route to open up and the quarterback to load up and fire the cannon.
It's nice to see Wilson hasn't lost any arm strength or touch entering his 14th season. He turns 37 years old in November, but he still looks like the playmaking quarterback Madison fell in love with for one fun season.