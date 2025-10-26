Wisconsin Badgers defense shows new life against Oregon despite key injuries
The Wisconsin Badgers came into Oregon to face a Ducks offense that ranks Top 5 in the country in a number of major categories.
No one told this Badgers defense, and they came out playing some great football to start the game against the No. 6 team in the country.
Wisconsin held Oregon scoreless in the first quarter of a game that they were more than 30 point underdogs.
Somehow, the Badgers had more yards of offense than the Ducks in the first 15 minutes, thanks in large part to a pair of impressive sacks from Mason Reiger and Sebastian Cheeks.
Wisconsin continued its elite run defense, holding Oregon's leading rusher to just seven yards on his first five carries.
The most impressive part was the Badgers doing it without some of their key starters on both sides of the ball.
Safety Preston Zachman missed yet another game with injury, and linebacker Christian Alliegro sat out after breaking his arm last week against Ohio State.
True freshman Mason Posa stepped into the starting lineup, and he was the breakout star of the game for Wisconsin.
He had five tackles in the first quarter alone, plus a big pass breakup.
Everyone thought the Ducks would steamroll the Badgers right out of the gate. This Wisconsin defense isn't quitting on Luke Fickell and defensive coordinator Mike Tressell.
It might not matter much for this season, but the future of the Badgers defense looks bright with freshmen linebackers like Posa and Cooper Catalano stepping in and looking sharp despite so much stacked against them.