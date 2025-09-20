Wisconsin Badgers fans clamoring for Jim Leonhard after Luke Fickell's struggles
Boos and "Fire Fickell" chants rained down on the Wisconsin Badgers as they entered the tunnel at halftime trailing 20-0 against Maryland at Camp Randall.
The shouts of displeasure came after a mistake-riddled half, where all three units looked disjointed, sloppy and unprepared.
Wisconsin fans took to social media to voice their opinions, calling for former Badgers interim head coach and football alum Jim Leonhard to return to Madison.
Because, even in his eight games as the interim head coach during 2022, Leonhard was able to beat Maryland.
Leonhard was viewed as a top candidate for Wisconsin's head coaching job after the firing of Paul Chryst.
He currently serves as the defensive pass game coordinator and assistant head coach for the Denver Broncos under head coach Sean Payton and defensive coordinator Vance Joseph.
A three-time first-team All-American safety with the Badgers from 2002-2004, Leonhard was Wisconsin's defensive coordinator from 2017-2022 before taking the interim head coaching role.
He was emblematic of the Badgers physical, dominating defense and the program's overall hard-nosed reputation.
After Wisconsin decided to hire Luke Fickell, Leonhard was rumored to remain on staff as the defensive coordinator, but ultimately decided to serve as an analyst for Illinois before heading off to the NFL.
The decision, both by Leonhard and the Badgers, has fans wondering what Wisconsin would look like if Leonhard were hired over Fickell.
Leonhard returning to the Badgers feels like a long shot. He decided to forego potential defensive coordinator opportunities to remain in his current role with the Broncos.
Leonhard appears to be content in Denver and could be getting groomed for a larger role in the future, considering Vance Joseph's age. Leonhard had a brief stint with the Broncos as a player in 2012, when Denver went 13-3 in the regular season.