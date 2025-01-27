Report: DB Coach Jim Leonhard to Remain with Broncos in 2025
As the NFL continues to drain the Denver Broncos' brain trust, one coveted assistant has opted to stay put in the Mile High City.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Monday that Broncos secondary coach Jim Leonhard "elected to remain with Denver" for the 2025 season. This, despite Leonhard drawing interest from "at least" three teams regarding defensive coordinator posts.
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
A 2005 undrafted free agent, Leonhard headily played safety in the league for a decade — including a one-year stint with the Broncos — before transitioning to coaching. He served as Wisconsin's defensive backs coach (2016), defensive coordinator (2017), and interim head coach (2022), and as Illinois' DBs coach/pass game coordinator in 2023.
Last year, his star at its brightest, Leonhard, 42, leapt to the professional ranks and accepted a position on Broncos HC Sean Payton's staff.
"Jim was someone that I had spoken with last offseason," Payton said at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine. "He actually played for us briefly. I know he played for Denver for a year. He had hip replacement surgery last year, so he was going to be in a position where he couldn't commit to a full time job. He helped out Illinois. I think that he's extremely bright and he was as a player. He solved all the problems as a player. He was in Buffalo, with the Jets, Baltimore and Denver. He played for 10 years and I think he's got one of these high ceilings that we see with some young coaches."
Leonhard was an instrumental component to a Broncos defense that finished third in scoring and seventh in total yards this season. Under his tutelage, cornerback Patrick Surtain II earned first-team All-Pro and Pro Bowl (and potentially Defensive Player of the Year) honors while the club enjoyed solid contributions from CBs Riley Moss and Kris Abrams-Draine and safety Brandon Jones.
“I picked up a lot just from the offseason leading up here to training camp," Surtain said last July. "Just his knowledge of the game, his understanding of the game. How he processes things helps us as players really get to slow the game down because his experiences help a lot in the room. I just think he’s an excellent coach as far as understanding the X’s and O’s. He’s been there before, and he’s also understanding towards the players as well.”
Leonhard's retention comes after the Broncos lost assistant general manager Darren Mougey to the Jets and tight ends coach Declan Doyle to the Bears. Special teams coach Chris Banjo is also reportedly a candidate for coordinator jobs elsewhere.
Follow Denver Broncos On SI/Mile High Huddle on Instagram, X, and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!