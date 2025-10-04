Wisconsin Badgers get bad injury news ahead of critical matchup against Michigan
The banged-up Wisconsin Badgers hoped to use their bye week to get healthy and gear up for a road matchup with No. 20 Michigan.
Just hours from kickoff, the Badgers' aspiration of improved health was shattered. As ESPN insider Pete Thamel first reported Saturday morning, Wisconsin will be without two important starters on the offensive end.
Billy Edwards and Jake Renfro won't play against Michigan.
Luke Fickell said during his weekly press conference that Billy Edwards "probably wasn't in a position where he was ready to play" against Maryland. Edwards departed the contest during Wisconsin's second offensive drive after aggravating his knee injury.
Instead of pushing for Edwards to face the Wolverines, Fickell and his staff will likely turn to Danny O'Neil under center for the third time this season.
O'Neil has struggled greatly since putting up 283 yards and three touchdowns against Middle Tennessee, totaling 237 passing yards and only one touchdown with three interceptions in the two games after. He's taken 10 sacks during that stretch.
Wisconsin's offensive line also won't be getting the boost it needed, with starting center Jake Renfro inactive. It'll be Renfro's second straight absence due to knee and ankle injuries.
The Badgers are turning to transfer offensive lineman Davis Heinzen, who will be making his first career start at center after switching positions during the bye week.
He started Week 1 at left tackle but was benched before the second game of the season. He had success at guard during previous seasons at Central Michgan, so the move to center could be a win-win for him and Wisconsin.
Heinzen will be the fourth center the Badgers have turned to this season, Kerry Kodanko got the first shot at backup center duties, but he is listed as questionable on the injury report.
He had his own struggles, too, so Fickell turned to redshirt freshman Ryan Cory. He filled in admirably, but not well enough to stave off Heinzen.
Going up against a Michigan defensive front that is averaging the sixth most sacks per game, the Badgers face a tall task keeping O'Neil upright, especially with a brand new center.