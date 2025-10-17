Wisconsin Badgers recent history vs Ohio State paints bleak picture for Week 8 matchup
The Wisconsin Badgers haven't had much of a rivalry with the Ohio State Buckeyes in recent years.
A rivalry implies that the teams go back-and-worth with winning and losing, giving each other a tough fight year-in and year-out.
That hasn't been the case for this one in quite some time.
Long losing streak
The Badgers' last win over the Buckeyes came back in 2010, when Ohio State was ranked No. 1 in the nation then too.
David Gilreath took the opening kickoff back 97 yards for a touchdown, and John Clay added two scores with over 100 rushing yards in the 31-18 victory.
Since then, Wisconsin has struggled to even keep it a one-score game, and that includes two battles in Big Ten Championship games.
Related: 4 ways Luke Fickell can help protect his job security against Ohio State
The two sides were much more competitive in the early 2000s, but the all-time record for the Badgers against Ohio State is just 18-63-5. That's less than a winning percentage below 25 percent.
Wisconsin is currently on a 10 game losing streak in this matchup, adding to the long list of reasons why no one expects the Badgers to get a win on Saturday.
That would make the upset all the more historic if Luke Fickell can somehow pull off a miracle, but all indications point to the Buckeyes adding another win onto their total and the Wisconsin losing streak continuing.