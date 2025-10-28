Wisconsin Badgers mega donor supports keeping Chris McIntosh and Luke Fickell
If you want to know why the Wisconsin Badgers are sticking with athletic director Chris McIntosh and head coach Luke Fickell despite their struggles, you just need to follow the money.
One of the biggest donors for the program still has faith in them running the show.
The Wisconsin State Journal interviewed Ted Kellner to get his thoughts on the state of the football team, and he expressed his support for the coach and AD in charge.
He said he thinks Fickell is a good coach, but his support was even stronger for McIntosh, who Kellner believes is the most qualified person to evaluate Fickell's job performance.
Keller and his wife have donated tens of millions of dollars to the University of Wisconsin and its athletics programs over the years. They recently gave the first $20 million to launch fundraising for the new football practice facility currently under construction next to the McClain Center.
Ted was also part of the search committee that hired McIntosh to be the athletic director that replaced Barry Alvarez.
Kellner is confident that McIntosh was the best candidate at the time and remains the best person for the job.
He called the current Badgers struggles "speed bumps" but believes things will change next year as the athletic director pledges more financial support for Fickell and the football program.
At least some of that added support is likely to come through Kellner, so you can expect him to put his money where his mouth is.