All Badgers

Wisconsin Badgers mega donor supports keeping Chris McIntosh and Luke Fickell

If you want to know why the Wisconsin Badgers are sticking with athletic director Chris McIntosh and head coach Luke Fickell despite their struggles, you just need to follow the money.

Lorin Cox

Sep 2, 2023; Madison, WI, USA; Wisconsin Badgers head coach Luke Fickell (left) is is greeted by Milwaukee businessman and philanthropist Ted Kellner while leaving the field after a game against the Buffalo Bulls at Camp Randall Stadium.
Sep 2, 2023; Madison, WI, USA; Wisconsin Badgers head coach Luke Fickell (left) is is greeted by Milwaukee businessman and philanthropist Ted Kellner while leaving the field after a game against the Buffalo Bulls at Camp Randall Stadium. / USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
In this story:

If you want to know why the Wisconsin Badgers are sticking with athletic director Chris McIntosh and head coach Luke Fickell despite their struggles, you just need to follow the money.

One of the biggest donors for the program still has faith in them running the show.

The Wisconsin State Journal interviewed Ted Kellner to get his thoughts on the state of the football team, and he expressed his support for the coach and AD in charge.

He said he thinks Fickell is a good coach, but his support was even stronger for McIntosh, who Kellner believes is the most qualified person to evaluate Fickell's job performance.

Keller and his wife have donated tens of millions of dollars to the University of Wisconsin and its athletics programs over the years. They recently gave the first $20 million to launch fundraising for the new football practice facility currently under construction next to the McClain Center.

Ted was also part of the search committee that hired McIntosh to be the athletic director that replaced Barry Alvarez.

Related: Barry Alvarez again critical of Wisconsin Badgers fans wanting to fire Chris McIntosh and Luke Fickell

Kellner is confident that McIntosh was the best candidate at the time and remains the best person for the job.

He called the current Badgers struggles "speed bumps" but believes things will change next year as the athletic director pledges more financial support for Fickell and the football program.

At least some of that added support is likely to come through Kellner, so you can expect him to put his money where his mouth is.

More Wisconsin Badgers News:

Sign Up For the Wisconsin Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Wisconsin Badgers Newsletter

Published
Lorin Cox
LORIN COX

Lorin Cox is the managing editor of Wisconsin Badgers on SI. He has been covering Badgers sports since 2014, when he was an undergraduate at the University of Wisconsin. He previously wrote for the Wisconsin State Journal, NBC Sports Chicago and USA Today Sports Media Group, and he is a former analyst for Pro Football Focus.

Home/Football